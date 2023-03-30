Vogue Williams reveals whether she’d take over from Ryan Tubridy as host of The Late Late Show

Vogue Williams has revealed whether she’d replace Ryan Tubridy as host of The Late Late Show.

Earlier this month, the TV presenter announced his shock departure from the chat show, after 14 years at the helm.

A host of famous faces have since been tipped to take over the coveted hosting gig.

Speaking to The Irish Mirror about The Late Late Show, Vogue said: “I love Ryan so much on that show. I really do.”

“He’s so lovely and he was fantastic on it.”

“I do like Miriam O’Callaghan to be honest with you,” the mum-of-three admitted. “She’s great but she pulled herself out which is really disappointing because I thought she would be really, really good at it.”

Addressing whether she’d throw her hat in the ring for the gig, Vogue revealed: “No, I haven’t signed myself up for it.”

RTÉ have yet to announce who will be filling Ryan’s shoes on The Late Late Show; however, a host of well-known stars are still linked to the gig.

Over the weekend, Goss.ie revealed the frontrunners for the job – including Claire Byrne, Brendan O’Connor, Tommy Tiernan, Donie O’Sullivan and Jennifer Zamparelli.

You can check out the full list here.