Vogue Williams reveals the sacrifices she had to make to get where she is today

Vogue Williams, a popular podcaster and entrepreneur, has revealed the sacrifices she made to get where she is today.

Speaking to the Irish Independent, the TV presenter confessed the start of her career was tough.

“It’s very difficult at the beginning, even getting into this industry I was just constantly doing stuff for free,” she said.

“I feel like you have to do a lot of stuff for free,” she continued.

“Even now you’re always like, I’ll just do it because it’s probably a good thing to do, and I might meet someone and that might lead onto another job, so you’re always doing stuff like that.”

Her television career began in 2010 when she appeared on the Irish reality show, Fade Street.

The series followed the lives of young women in Dublin as they balanced their careers and social lives.

At the time, Vogue was modelling and exploring acting and DJing. The show ran for 12 episodes.

Now 39 and a mother-of-three, Vogue said she hopes to expand her TV career ever further.

“I’d love to do more work in TV,” she revealed, “That was the thing I really always wanted to get into, but it’s so hard.”

“My management are working really hard to get that [television work] for me. I’d love to have a late-night show hosting something,” Vogue added.