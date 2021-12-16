Vogue Williams reveals she’s writing a children’s book

Vogue Williams is writing her first children’s book.

The Irish presenter, who is expecting her third child with her husband Spencer Matthews, shared the exciting news via Instagram on Thursday.

The Bray native shared a sweet video of her son Theodore standing in front of a Christmas tree, and the 3-year-old said: “My mammy’s written a book, and I’m excited!”

Vogue captioned the post: “Woo wooooo!!!! So excited to be writing my first ever children’s book with @newfrontierpublishinguk with beautiful illustrations from Tilia Rand-Bell.”

“Jump for the Stars will be published October 2022 and is based on what I know Theodore and Gigi will love. I hope your babies will love the book too.”

Vogue, Spencer, their son Theodore, and their daughter Gigi will spend Christmas in Ireland this year, after purchasing a property in Howth last year.