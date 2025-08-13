Vogue Williams reveals she’s given up alcohol after Spencer Matthews told her to ‘lay off’

Vogue Williams has revealed that she’s given up alcohol after her husband, Spencer Matthews, told her to “lay off the booze.”

The 39-year-old shares three kids – Theodore, Gigi, and Otto- with the former Made In Chelsea star, who recently stopped his occasional drinking to return to sobriety.

Speaking on her most recent episode of her Never Leave It Down podcast, Vogue shared that she decided to take a three-month break from drinking after Spencer suggested so.

“Spencer was drinking, like, little bits and bobs… and then he went tee-total again,” explained Vogue.

“And as soon as he decided he wasn’t drinking again, he turned around to me and he was like, ‘Would you not consider it now, with your drinking?'”

“When I say I drink f*** all – like, I rarely drink. I don’t even like the taste of it and he’s telling me that I need to lay off the booze. I was like, Spenny, I barely drink – it’s only because you’re not drinking.”

“I’m taking like three months off booze and there was no support at all. I told all my friends – they’re like, ‘Urgh, don’t tell us! At least don’t tell us.'”

She continued: “I just kind of feel like it. I don’t want to be hungover. Three seems like a good number and I’m always saying I’m not going to.”

“I think nothing good happens after midnight… all those nights you stayed up talking s**t? Such a waste of time.”

This comes after Vogue revealed the REAL reason why she and her husband went their separate ways with their joint podcast.

Earlier this year, fans were left devastated when Spencer left their podcast, Spencer & Vogue, and was replaced by his wife’s sister Amber Wilson.

Although he expressed his affections for the podcast, the 36-year-old announced that he was “moving on.”

He informed listeners that he wanted to “pursue other business interests”, and Vogue has now set the record straight on the matter.

Speaking with Heat Magazine, the Bare By Vogue founder said: “I love working with Spen, but he genuinely didn’t really enjoy it towards the end.”

“I think he loves doing what he’s doing so much now with Untapped. It’s right up his street. And I get to work with my sister now.”

“If I wasn’t doing it at all, I think I’d miss it more. But we’re always looking at ways to work with each other because we really enjoy working together.

After stepping away from Spencer & Vogue, the former made in Chelsea star launched the Untapped podcast with Jake Quickenden, where they chat with high-end athletes.

Speaking with Goss.ie in June at his non-alcoholic spirit brand CleanCo’s pub crawl around Dublin, Spencer was asked if he believes the podcast will ever make a comeback, to which he casually replied: “I have no idea.”

“I love working with my wife. I look forward to working with my wife on many more projects. We had done many years of that and I wanted to build a new podcast – it was just quite different in nature.”

He feels that bringing back their original podcast would almost feel “like a conflict of interest.”