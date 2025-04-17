Vogue Williams reveals she would have ‘swiped past’ on Spencer Matthews after shutting down split speculation

Vogue Williams has confessed she would have “swiped past” husband Spencer Matthews if the pair had met on a dating app.

The pair have been married since 2018, and recently shut down speculation their marriage was “on the rocks.”

After the pair failed to address their anniversary on social media, followers began to speculate that the pair had split.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vogue & Amber Podcast (@vogueandamber)

During the latest episode of her podcast Vogue & Amber, the 39-year-old confessed Spencer would not have been “her type” when they first met.

Listening to a fan’s dilemma about wanting to find a genuine connection, Vogue replied: “I totally get that, and I’ve got single friends and they feel the same.”

“Although dating apps are obviously a great place to start, I’ve personally never used them, but I’ve had a go on peoples. But you’re just judging someone completely on the way they look.”

“And I always say this, Spencer is obviously gorgeous, but he wouldn’t have been my type when we met. And I would have swiped past him on a dating app,” Vogue confessed.

“And then we met, and we were mad about each other because we just loved each other’s personalities.”

“So, I think trying to meet somebody in real life, although it can be hard, can be a really amazing thing.”

The confession comes after Vogue addressed the rumours she had split from her husband, Spencer Matthews.

After the pair failed to address their anniversary on social media, followers began to speculate that the pair had split.

In a recent Instagram reel, Vogue finally addressed the rumours.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by voguewilliams (@voguewilliams)

Alongside an Instagram reel of the pair, Vogue wrote: “It’s with great sadness that I have to let you know that Spen and I are NOT breaking up!”

”I usually avoid addressing baseless and cruel rumours but this just keeps coming up. It’s disappointing to see this narrative being pushed almost daily when it’s absolutely not true and much more importantly I don’t want my children hearing these lies in the playground.”

“We’re not sure what the angle is or where it’s coming from but the whole thing feels very strange and mean,” Vogue confessed.

“We’re very happily married and in love and I hope posting the truth on my own platform might make it stop.”

The couple tied the knot in 2018 and now share three children together – son Theodore, 5, daughter Gigi, 3, and son Otto, 2.