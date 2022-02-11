Vogue Williams reveals she needed therapy after her ‘last big break up’

Vogue Williams has revealed she needed therapy after her “last big break up”.

The Irish presenter is currently expecting her third child with her husband Spencer Matthews, and is due to give birth in April.

Vogue, who’s been married to the Made in Chelsea star since 2018, was previously married to Brian McFadden for three years before the pair announced their separation in 2015.

Speaking on Steph’s Packed Lunch, Vogue spoke about her past failed romances and admitted she started seeing a therapist after her “last big break up”.

Vogue said: “I went to therapy after I had my last big break up and he [the therapist] was like, ‘how are you not seeing this pattern?'”

“And I was, I was going for the same thing over and over again. And then I met Spencer…”

When asked if therapy helped her, the 36-year-old revealed: “It did. It makes you think about what you’re doing and it’s like, ‘I do keep on going back to same thing, no wonder it’s not working out the whole time’.

“And then you meet someone else that’s completely different and you go, ‘oh ok.'”

When host Steph McGovern asked Vogue if she tended to date “damaged people” thinking she could “help them”, she replied: “I think so, yeah.”

However, Vogue stressed that you “can never change a person”.