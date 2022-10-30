Vogue Williams reveals she has ‘beef’ with THIS major celeb

Vogue Williams has revealed she has “beef” with Boy George.

The Irish presenter hosted the first season of Virgin Media One’s talent show The Big Deal last year, and Boy George was on the star-studded judging panel.

Speaking with comedian and close pal Joanne McNally on their podcast My Therapist Ghosted Me, Vogue claimed Boy George “took a personal grudge” against her after the show.

While discussing the I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here 2022 line-up, Vogue said: “Our friend – or not – Boy George. Yeah, remember Boy George? I don’t. That’s funny.”

Joanne said: “We’ve got beef with Boy,” and Vogue agreed, saying: “We do have beef with Boy.”

Joanne then explained: “He didn’t follow either of us back after we both met him on different shows.”

Vogue joked she wouldn’t be voting for Boy George on the new series of I’m A Celeb. The model added: “I won’t be voting for you haha! Well it was way worse for me. He followed everybody else on my show except for me. He took a personal grudge against me.” Joanne then said: “We were desperate for the attention of Boy George and he didn’t give it to us. He’s a lovely man though,” with Vogue adding: “He is.” According to reports, Boy George is set to become the highest paid contestant in I’m A Celeb history, after signing a deal worth almost $1million. An ITV source told MailOnline: “It’s beyond exciting that we’ve secured Boy George. It’s been a long time since we had a huge global star film the show and he will no doubt draw viewers.” “He’s also hugely popular in Australia and with the show leaving Wales and heading back down under, he’s the perfect addition.” “He has also been secured the highest pay cheque in the history of the show – close to $1million. We know it’s a huge coup to land Boy George and we can’t wait for filming to begin.” “He’s a national treasure and we have no doubt viewers will make him king of jungle.” The new season of I’m A Celeb premieres on ITV and Virgin Media One on Sunday, November 6. Check out the full rumoured line-up here.