Vogue Williams reveals she auditioned for THIS iconic hosting role: ‘You don’t get everything you want’

Vogue Williams has revealed she auditioned to be the host of the Irish Traitors, but missed out to Siobhán McSweeney.

The series became a hit fast, with three Faithfuls, Vanessa, Oyin, and Kelley taking home the prize pot.

However, speaking on the latest episode of her podcast Vogue & Amber, the 40-year-old admitted she was gutted to miss out on the hosting gig.

Amber shared her love for the series, which recently wrapped up its first season, saying: “Finally finished The Irish Traitors with Megan the other night, and it was very good. It’s not often you watch a show and you are shouting at the TV and reacting to it.”

“The Traitors is the best show in the world,” Vogue added before confessing she had auditioned for the hosting role, but it wasn’t meant to be.

“You know I went for that job. You don’t get everything you want, do you girls?”

“Now, in fairness, I went to host The Traitors. You know when you’re raging that you didn’t get a job? Then I saw it was Siobhán McSweeney, and I just think she is so brilliant.”

“When I saw her again, I was like, it stings a lot less now,” as Amber added “She’s very good on it.”

“She’s so brilliant! But it’s funny, there are so many jobs that you go for and don’t get, but that’s just life,” Vogue shared, admitting defeat.

The hit show’s first season, which ran for four weeks last month, was a huge success for RTÉ, drawing in over 2.1 million viewers overall.

According to the Irish Mail on Sunday, the son of the late Lord Henry Mount Charles, Alex Conyngham, the Lord of Slane Castle, has signed a contract with Kite Productions to continue the production for “at least” two more seasons.

A source told the Mail on Sunday: “Alex heard that there was a new show that required a castle setting, so he took the initiative and got in touch with producers, and they jumped at the chance to hire Slane. And it wasn’t just a one-year deal – they have both signed on for a three-series deal.”