Vogue Williams reveals she and Spencer Matthews want to host their own chat show

Vogue Williams has revealed she and husband Spencer Matthews want to become the next Richard and Judy.

The couple previously had their own reality show on E4, but now want to move into the world of chat shows.

“Presenting a show like This Morning with Spencer would be top,” Vogue told the Sun.

“He would do it if it’s something interesting like that, he’d enjoy it. We’re looking at more things to do together.”

The Dublin star, who is expecting a baby girl this summer, is currently hosting her own show on iHeart radio, and admitted she would love to do more TV work.

It comes after the couple’s reality show was not renewed for a third reason, with Vogue, 34, admitting talks were brought to a halt because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“It rated really well but we haven’t discussed a third series with anybody yet,” she revealed.

“But now it’s lockdown and I don’t know when anybody’s going to go back to working on TV again. We might come back with it, you never know,” she added.

