Vogue Williams reveals plans to try for another baby with Spencer Matthews very soon

Vogue Williams reveals plans to try for another baby with Spencer Matthews...

Vogue Williams has revealed plans to try for another baby with Spencer Matthews this year

The couple are already parents to two children – son Theodore, 2, and daughter Gigi, nine months.

The TV presenter shared the news on the latest episode of her podcast ‘My Therapist Ghosted Me’ with Joanne McNally.

Vogue made the confession as they chatted about going to Ibiza over the summer to meet Wayne Lineker.

The mum-of-two said: “Listen, I’m gonna try and get pregnant after this summer, I’m putting it out there, so we have to go to Ibiza.”

Joanne then joked: “F*** sake, I’m not ready for you to be pregnant again!”

Vogue replied: “No but I’ll do it for the winter! I’m gonna enjoy the summer, we’ll do it for the winter.”

“We’ll have to go see Wayne before summers out. I mean it, we’re going to Ocean Beach, we’re going to see Wayne. I’m obsessed with Wayne Lineker, I love him,” she added.

Back in January, Vogue admitted she would like to have a third child with Spencer “quite soon”.

Speaking on their podcast, the 35-year-old said: “Spenny and I have said that we want four kids, now I think definitely three, I’m now on the fence about the fourth with all this carry-on.”

“We’ll have the third quite soon I would think.”

