Vogue Williams reveals husband Spencer Matthews is ‘so needy’ as she spends time in Ireland

The TV presenter is here to film a new show

Vogue Williams has revealed her husband Spencer Matthews has been “so needy” since she landed in Ireland to film a new TV show.

The 35-year-old recently returned to Dublin to film a new entertainment show, which will air on Virgin Media later this year.

The TV presenter travelled from London with her husband Spencer and their two kids – Theodore, 2, and Gigi, 11 months.

Sadly, Spencer wasn’t able to stay in Ireland with Vogue, and had to fly back to the UK without his wife and kids earlier this week.

Speaking to Joanne McNally on their podcast My Therapist Ghosted Me, Vogue said Spencer has been calling her non-stop since he returned to London.

Vogue said: “Spenny left Dublin there a few days ago. He is so needy, non-stop ringing and ringing me.”

“Then he rings me and tells me, ‘I like sometimes when you ring me too.’ I’m like, ‘I don’t have time to ring you because you’re always ringing me.’ I can’t believe how needy he is.”

After Spencer started calling her again while recording the podcast, the mother-of-two joked: “Look who’s ringing me again. He can’t get enough of me!”

“It’s all f***ing day, all day long. It’s FaceTime after FaceTime. Ah God he really misses us.”

“When I told him I was thinking of staying on for the weekend he was devastated then I remembered it was Father’s Day so I should probably go home.”

