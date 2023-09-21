Vogue Williams reveals details of new docuseries with Spencer Matthews – which was filmed in Ireland

Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews have filmed a brand new docuseries in Ireland.

According to OK! magazine, the fan-favourite couple will join forces with US medium Chris Fleming to investigate some supernatural incidents across the country.

The show will see them travel from Dublin to Galway with some pitstops along the way.

“I’ve always been obsessed with the supernatural,” Vogue told the publication.

“I’ve delved into the spiritual world with the attitude that we’re going somewhere.”

“I want to feel that my loved ones are back in the spirit realm and that they’ll come back down to earth.”

“But I don’t believe in ghosts in the sense of them wailing at you and coming to frighten you. Unless they’re a poltergeist!”

One of Vogue and Spencer’s spooky stop offs is King John’s Castle in Co. Limerick – which is haunted by The Black Lady.

The mum-of-three told the outlet: “Just talking about that gives me goosebumps. You do not want to be in that place on your own for a night.”

“During filming, I was shown a video of a black spirit walking across the walkway.”

“We also met two guys who worked there and a lot of them had had the same experience of this thing whooshing past them.”

“There just felt like there was a real darkness in the place. The air was heavy. It felt like a really depressing place to find yourself.”

“I was really trying to experience all of it but in the most protected way possible because I was too frightened to do things on my own.”

Speaking about her obsession of the supernatural, Vogue said: “The last time I had [a tarot card reading], she told me I was pregnant. I said, ‘I’ve just done a test. I am absolutely not pregnant.’ She said, ‘Well, I think you’re pregnant with a girl.’”

“I said, ‘OK, I’m not. That’s the end of that.’ And then a week later I found out I was pregnant with Gigi!”