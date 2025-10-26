Vogue Williams reveals awkward moment with THIS Hollywood actress as she failed to understand her accent

Vogue Williams has revealed an awkward moment that occurred with Hollywood actress Jennifer Lawrence after she confessed she couldn’t understand the Irish presenter’s accent.

Currently promoting her most recent movie, Die My Love, in which she co-stars with Robert Pattinson, the 35-year-old actress was interviewed by Vogue, who described her as “like an angel.”

In the latest episode of her podcast Vogue & Amber, the Irish presenter described the slightly awkward encounter with the actress.

Vogue explained: “I went and interviewed Jennifer Lawrence for her new movie [Die My Love]. I love Jennifer so we’re all really nervous, and because she’s such a huge star everyone is like [imitates panicking] and then she just walked in like an angel.”

“We were chatting through the interview and obviously you’re meant to stay on questions about the movie, so I’d asked loads of questions…it’s a great movie by the way, it’s pretty dark,” Vogue confessed.

“I was talking to her and she was like, ‘What, what? I can’t understand your accent. I just had an interview with a Scottish person.’ And I was like, ‘I’ll talk a bit slower for you blah blah blah…'”

In Die My Love, Jennifer’s character Grace struggles with psychological distress and loneliness after she and her partner leave the bustle of New York City for rural Montana.

The moment came after it was reported that Jennifer had another awkward moment with a fellow Irish presenter during an appearance on The Graham Norton Show.

Speaking about her career and its evolution over the past ten years, the Irishman initially asked the actress if she had ever wished to “step away” from the spotlight.

She joked that she “made Covid happen” in reference to her small break from acting around 2020.

The host then asked: “And then did you worry then maybe you wouldn’t be able to get back into it?”

This led Jennifer to quip: “Wow, you are really coming for me tonight!”

An audience member later told The Metro that the exchange was “loaded,” but the scene was left out of the final cut.