Vogue Williams reflects on tiff with Spencer Matthews after he stepped away from their joint podcast

Vogue Williams has reflected on a tiff with her husband Spencer Matthews due to a certain comment she made when recording an episode of their joint podcast.

Earlier this year, fans were left devastated when Spencer left their podcast, Spencer & Vogue, and was replaced by his wife’s sister, Amber Wilson.

Although he expressed his affections for the podcast, the Made In Chelsea star announced that he was “moving on.”

He informed listeners that he wanted to “pursue other business interests”, and Vogue has now set the record straight on the matter.

Speaking with Heat Magazine, the Bare By Vogue founder said: “I love working with Spen, but he genuinely didn’t really enjoy it towards the end.”

“I think he loves doing what he’s doing so much now with Untapped. It’s right up his street. And I get to work with my sister now.”

“If I wasn’t doing it at all, I think I’d miss it more. But we’re always looking at ways to work with each other because we really enjoy working together.”

In her recently published memoir, Big Mouth, Vogue recalls upsetting her husband by making fun of a picture from his past.

The 39-year-old wrote: “He was especially not happy when I slagged the onion painting he did when he was sixteen years old.”

Despite her “slagging” she mentioned that their arguments are no different to that of any other couples.

Vogue joked: “Every so often he would threaten to quit, but these are the usual conflicts and dramas of a married couple.”

However, she then added that Spencer had “thrown a few epic wobblers” over the years.

The pair share three kids together – Theodore, 6, Gigi, 5, and Otto, 3 – and they tied the knot back in June 2018.

Speaking with Goss.ie at the start of this month at his non-alcoholic spirit brand CleanCo’s pub crawl around Dublin, Spencer was asked if he believes the podcast will ever make a comeback, to which he casually replied: “I have no idea.”

“I love working with my wife. I look forward to working with my wife on many more projects. We had done many years of that and I wanted to build a new podcast – it was just quite different in nature.”

He feels that bringing back their original podcast would almost feel “like a conflict of interest.”

Elsewhere during our chat in Dublin’s Italian restaurant Nolita, Spencer revealed that he and his wife have been offered an opportunity to have their own reality show again.

The pair previously starred in their own E4 reality show, which followed their experience as first-time parents after welcoming their first son, Theodore, and it aired in 2019 and 2020.

“We’ve had that offer again, but it’s not really where we feel we are necessarily in our lives,” he began.

“It’s a very kind of time-consuming, public thing. You know, having cameras in your home, especially with young kids. We obviously did it before, and we really enjoyed it then.”

However, the Guinness World Record holder confirmed that they “absolutely will do stuff together” in the near future.

“We’ll be announcing things soon no doubt. The straight reality format… I’m not sure interests the two of us so much anymore,” he confessed.