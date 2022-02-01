Vogue Williams recounts her ‘hellish’ 18-hour journey home from the Maldives

Vogue Williams has recounted her “hellish” 18-hour journey home from the Maldives.

The TV presenter and her husband Spencer Matthews recently brought their two kids – Theodore, 3, and Gigi, 18 months – to Kuramathi Island for a lavish holiday.

While the family-of-four had an amazing break away, Vogue has admitted their trip home was “honestly like torture”.

Speaking on the latest episode of their podcast Spencer & Vogue, the 36-year-old said: “Well I tell you one thing I won’t be doing again. And that’s an 18-hour trip with two children whilst pregnant.”

“Gigi wouldn’t leave me alone. She wouldn’t go to sleep, she was just whinging. And I was so tired that my head was falling back and it was honestly like torture.”

“Then eventually she fell asleep and so did I. But I woke up with a dead arm because she was lying on my arm. It was hellish.

“She whinged the entire time from the airport to home.”

Vogue and Spencer are currently expecting their third child.

Last month, the couple confirmed they’re expecting a baby boy.

Speaking to HELLO! magazine, Spencer said: “We’re having a little boy!”

Vogue added: “My sister asked Theodore if he wants to have a brother or sister and he replied: ‘A brother! I don’t want a sister, I already have a sister.’ So he’s delighted.”

The Howth native has already asked her BFF and fellow podcast host Joanne McNally to be her unborn baby’s godmother.

Vogue asked the popular comedian to fill the role during an episode of their podcast My Therapist Ghosted Me in November.

The expectant mum said: “I have a question for you actually. You know the way Gigi doesn’t really like you, and Theodore’s a bit old now, and that was really pre-Joanne…”

“Spenny and I have decided, that we’re going to ask you… to be godmother to this one!”

Joanne screamed with happiness, and replied: “Yes, I’d love to! Oh my god, I’d be absolutely honoured!”