Vogue Williams recalls how Oasis star ‘ignored’ her causing ‘celebrity spat’

Vogue Williams has revealed that a certain Gallagher brother ignored her at Glastonbury, with Joanne McNally labelling the encounter as a “celebrity spat.”

On the most recent episode of the My Therapist Ghosted Me podcast, Vogue explained how she managed to get herself and her husband, Spencer Matthews, tickets for the Oasis reunion tour this summer.

The TV star went on to discover that she knew someone working on the tour, and explained “one of her best friends” would be within touching distance of Liam and Noel.

She said: “I just want to touch them, I won’t say anything, they don’t like to be spoken to, I’m fine with that. I would just like to gently touch Liam’s cheek and walk off.”

When asked which Gallagher brother she’d prefer to meet, Vogue replied: “Liam, I don’t give a f**k about Noel, he ignored me at Glastonbury.”

Joanne then added, laughing: “I forgot you’re fighting. I forgot you’re in a celebrity spat.”

The Bare By Vogue founder then shared how she came to encounter Noel at Glastonbury a few years ago, and she “plucked up the courage” to approach him, only to be snubbed.

“I’m going to feel uncomfortable going to the Oasis gig because obviously me and Noel have had a huge falling out when he ignored me at Glastonbury.”

“I plucked up the courage to say hello to him, and there wasn’t many people around, I just walked by him.”

“It was just like, ‘Hi!’, and I mean he’s Noel Gallagher so actually that was a compliment that he ignored me because if he was nice, it would have been weird and probably ruined the vibe, but now I don’t know how we’re going to be when he’s on stage.”

Joanne then commented that the whole situation “reeks of sexual tension”, and said: “The more a man ignores you, the more he wants to ride you stupid.”