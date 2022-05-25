Vogue Williams recalls being cheated on by ‘asshole’ ex-boyfriend

Vogue Williams has recalled a time she got cheated on by an ex-boyfriend.

The Irish presenter opened up about the experience on the latest episode of the My Therapist Ghosted Me podcast, which she hosts with Joanne McNally.

The 36-year-old said: “I’ve been cheated on and I didn’t have a clue. Why are people cheating on us?”

The Dublin native continued: “Do you know what? I don’t actually find it embarrassing when I think back on it.”

“I’m like, ‘I’m embarrassed for you for being such an asshole’. It’s actually them that should feel embarrassed because they did such a s****y little thing.”

“I remember I said it, ‘We weren’t even together at the time’. We were actually.”

Vogue previously admitted she regretted not confronting the other woman when she found out she was being cheated on.

The mother-of-three told her podcast listeners: “I actually got cheated on and one of the things I really regret… I saw one of the girls that he had cheated on me with, and I’m raging I didn’t go up to her and be like…”

“I was just going to be like to her, ‘You knew that he was in a relationship and you still did that.’ And I kinda regret not doing that…”

“Then I saw something about her, and I honestly had twitchy fingers to be like, ‘Oh, well how would you like if he cheated on you?’”

“He was a complete wanker,” Vogue continued. “I find [cheating] outrageous! Even finding out after you’re still like, ‘Aw man!’ You feel like an idiot, you feel so disrespected, and you just feel like, ‘You know what? I’m f***ing brilliant – why did you do that to me?’” “But then actually, as years go on… and you look back, you’ll be like thank you, thank you! Get them a thank you letter and thank them for cheating on you. Because I am so thankful.”

Vogue is now happily married to Made In Chelsea star Spencer Matthews, and the couple share three children together – Theodore, Gigi and Otto.