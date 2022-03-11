Vogue Williams recalls awkward moment she had to fake an ORGASM in front of her mum

Vogue Williams has recalled the awkward moment she had to fake an orgasm in front of her mother.

Speaking on her podcast My Therapist Ghosted Me with Joanne McNally, the TV presenter admitted it was one of the “most embarrassing” things she’s ever had to do.

The 36-year-old explained: “Back in the day when I was trying to be an actor, I went and got a part in a play in the Bord Gais Theatre. Which is a pretty big deal.”

“I got the leading part. In the play I had to have a pretend orgasm at the table when Harry met Sally.”

“I was 22 or something and had never had an orgasm in my life by then,” she laughed.

“My mum and Neil [Vogue’s step dad] came to the first opening night and I had to do the fake orgasm.”

Vogue then explained how the situation was made even worse after they pulled the scene from the play the next day.

“And do you know what happened? They pulled it the next night because they didn’t think it actually worked in the play,” she said.

“So I did it in front of my parents and then they pulled it. It was most embarrassing thing I ever had to do in front of my mum.”