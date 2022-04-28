Vogue Williams opens up about the pressure women face to ‘snap back’ after pregnancy

Vogue Williams has opened up about the pressure women face to “snap back” after pregnancy.

The TV presenter recently welcomed her third child, a baby boy, with her husband Spencer Matthews, and shared the exciting news on Instagram.

Alongside a photo of her two children Theodore and Gigi holding their baby brother, Vogue wrote: “We are so happy to announce that our beautiful boy arrived safely on Monday evening.”

During an interview with OK! magazine this week, Vogue said there is an unfair pressure on women to “snap back” after pregnancy.

The mum-of-three admitted she felt that pressure after her first pregnancy, but she’s more concerned about looking after herself this time around.

She said: “Definitely not now. Maybe with Theodore I felt the pressure that I put on myself, but not now.”

“You just need to look after yourself.”

Vogue continued: “Getting your pelvic floor back is more important, I think. I go on this special buzzing chair called the PelviPower, and it’s amazing.”

The 39-year-old also said she plans to take a step back from her work commitments as she focuses on her three children.

She said: “I’ll definitely take a break, but a lot of my jobs are done from home, so I’m happy to continue with those. I’ll just see how I feel.”