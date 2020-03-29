Vogue Williams opens up about the first day of her new radio show

The star is flexing her new radio skills

Vogue Williams has opened up about her first day as a radio host on Heart Radio.

The Irish star recently announced that she is the new host of her own weekend breakfast show.

Posting to Instagram, she shared a snap of herself behind the mic in the station’s studio.

“Well after three hours sleep because I was v nervous and the clocks went forward my first show with @thisisheart is in the bag,” she penned.

“I absolutely loved it, radio is a totally new skill and getting to learn off some of the best is amazing.”

“I’m already so excited to get back in there next Sunday… thank you to everyone for your lovely messages and for tuning in.”

I am SO excited to share this news!!! I’m officially apart of the @global family! I start my new weekend breakfast show on @thisisheart this weekend. It’s gonna be loads of fun with amazing music and lots of laughs. Hope you tune in ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/hTQl11Qy3x — Vogue Williams (@VogueWilliams) March 26, 2020

She announced the news earlier this week on Twitter.

Vogue told fans: “I am SO excited to share this news!!! I’m officially apart of the @global family!”

“I start my new weekend breakfast show on @thisisheart this weekend. It’s gonna be loads of fun with amazing music and lots of laughs. Hope you tune in.”