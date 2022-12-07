Vogue Williams leads the line-up for this week’s The Late Late Show.

The model will chat to host Ryan Tubridy about her smash hit podcast, her arena tours and now adding children’s author to her name.

As he prepares to take Gift Grub Live around the country, master of impressions Mario Rosenstock will also be on the show to throw a wry eye over some of the country’s most famous faces.

Siblings Mark and David Ryan will speak with Ryan about the abuse they endured as children on the grounds of Blackrock College for the first time since RTÉ Doc on One’s ‘Blackrock Boys’ aired last month.

Since then, hundreds of abuse victims have come forward for the first time as a direct result of the Ryan brothers speaking out.

There will be a couple of surprises in store as we look back on the best moments from this year’s GAA season.

The West End cast of The Lion King will drop by for a special performance of Circle of Life, plus lots more to come on this week’s Late Late Show.

The Late Late Show airs on RTÉ One on Friday, December 9th at 9:35pm.