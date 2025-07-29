Vogue Williams joins the lineup for celebrity version of popular BBC show

Vogue Williams is set to compete in the highly anticipated Gladiators: Celebrity Special, joining a star-studded line-up on the BBC revival of the iconic show.

The TV presenter will take on the Gladiators alongside fitness guru Joe Wicks, former boxer Nicola Adams, and former Made In Chelsea star Sam Thompson.

They’ll face a series of demanding events in a bid to claim victory in the special edition of the competition.

Vogue commented: “This is wild. I have loved this show since I was little and I’ll be living out my childhood dream just stepping into the arena.

“But I can’t quite process how I’ll actually face these amazing Gladiators. I’m just delighted to be a contender.”

Joe echoed his excitement: “Gladiators is one of the most iconic shows of all time, and I’m absolutely buzzing to be taking part.

“I grew up watching it, so to now step into the arena myself is going to be an incredible experience. I know it’s going to be tough, but I’m ready to give it everything I’ve got.”

During the special, celebrity contestants will take on signature challenges including Duel, The Wall, and The Eliminator — all under the intense pressure of the Gladiator arena.

Sam, who recently completed a 260-mile charity run delivering the Soccer Aid match ball from London to Manchester, said he was eager to tackle yet another extreme challenge: “Just when I’ve finished one challenge I’m on to the next, and this time I’m up against real-life Gladiators.

“Bring it on and get me up that travelator! But on a serious note, I genuinely can’t wait to take part, I’m so excited. I grew up watching the show, so to now be taking on the Gladiators in real life is really cool.”

The show will feature a full roster of modern-day Gladiators, including Apollo, Athena, Bionic, Comet, Cyclone, Diamond, Dynamite, Electro, Fire, Fury, Giant, Hammer, Legend, Nitro, Phantom, Sabre, Steel, and Viper, all returning to the arena in Sheffield.

A broadcast date for the celebrity special has not yet been revealed.