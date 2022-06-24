Ad
Vogue Williams ‘in stitches’ over hilarious imitation of her

Emma Costigan
Vogue Williams was left “in stitches” after makeup artist Marcella O’Meara transformed himself to look like the presenter in a hilarious video.

The beauty guru used a clip of the TV presenter walking into a train station and waving at people as the first shot of the video.

Hilariously, it then switches to him dressed up as the Bray native, DJ-ing in a nightclub and dancing around.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by voguewilliams (@voguewilliams)

The model shared the video with her 981k Instagram followers on Friday and captioned it, “This had me in stitches! @marcellaohmeara you are gassssss 😂.”

Vogue’s best friend and co-host of their podcast My Therapist Ghosted Me Joanne McNally commented, “I can’t ☠️.”

Irish influencer James Kavanagh also commented, “I am crying again,” as The Circle winner Paddy Smyth said, “😂😂😂😂😂😂 I CAN’T.”

The mom-of-three DJs alongside being a TV presenter, model and entrepreneur.

