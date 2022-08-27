Vogue Williams hits back at troll who called her baby ugly after plane seat incident

Vogue Williams has hit back at a troll who called her baby Otto ugly after comments she made last week about an “awful” man who refused to swap seats with her on a plane.

The TV presenter accidentally booked the wrong seat on the flight, which meant she wasn’t beside her husband Spencer Matthews and their three kids.

However, a man was unwilling to swap seats to allowed the family-of-five to sit together.

Vogue took to her Instagram story on to share a screenshot of messages sent to her by a troll who targeted her son Otto.

The troll wrote: “Disgusting… How can it be so f**king ugly, holy s**t… Wouldn’t trade my plane seat for that either, wouldn’t even want to sit close to it.”

The Irish presenter hit back, writing: “Enough of this. I would never expect or demand anyone swaps a seat with me. It was a joke that definitely didn’t land.”

Vogue detailed the encounter with the man on the plane on her podcast, Spencer and Vogue, saying: “We were flying back here on our holiday back in July and this absolute s***ebag…”

“So I was sitting in an aisle of three, I had booked the wrong seat on the other aisle. And then Spenny and the kids were in the other seat. So they were in the aisle seat and middle seat so we were almost in an aisle of five,” she said.

“The guy was sitting in the aisle seat and Spencer was like ‘Would you mind doing window instead of aisle so we can be all together.’ And he was like ‘Yes Spencer, I would mind.’”

“We were just like, ‘oh, okay dude, that’s okay,’ and so anyway when he realised he was being an absolute t**t, he looked at me with a newborn baby and the two kids beside me, ‘he was like okay, fine, fine I’ll do it.’

“Then literally the air hostess came down and I asked her ‘Would you have another aisle seat for this f**king particular piece of s**t over here’. He was awful,” she said, before Spencer added, “He was rubbish.”