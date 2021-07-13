Vogue Williams hits back at body-shamers who trolled her after giving birth

Vogue Williams has hit back at body-shamers who trolled her after giving birth to her second child.

The TV presenter and her husband Spencer Matthews welcomed a daughter named Gigi last July.

The 35-year-old snapped back into shape after giving birth, but was subsequently trolled online for looking “too thin”.

Speaking to the Irish Sun about the abuse she received online, Vogue said: “Everybody’s body is different. I didn’t put on that much weight, because I was really sick all the way through.”

“I see women online who’ve just had a baby and people are saying nasty things to them, and when you’ve had a baby your hormones are all over the place and it’s a million times more difficult for them to deal with criticism.”

“I always think, ‘Keep your mouth shut about everyone’s body anyway.’ It would be a lovely world to be in if we could not talk about anyone’s weight!”

“The trolls don’t bother me any more but that comes with age. I wouldn’t want to be a young person growing up in the age of social media because it can be quite a dark place.”

Vogue dealt with extreme morning sickness during her second pregnancy, which left her in tears on several occasions.

The mother-of-two explained: “With Theodore it started at nine weeks and went around 15 weeks, but with Gigi it started at the same time and I had it until I gave birth.”

Ad

“I was still on the anti-sickness tablets so that was a bit of a killer. I did go a few times crying to the doctor because I felt so awful, but I never had to go on a drip.”

“Those tablets were a lifesaver but weirdly when you’re pregnant you feel so guilty about taking anything.”

“I’d try to take just one a day and feel a bit off, but actually they are there to be taken, and it’s silly not to.”

The experience hasn’t put her off getting pregnant again though, as she hopes to have one or two more children with Spencer.

When asked when she’s going to add another baby to their brood, Vogue said: “Some days I’m like let’s have another one now and then Gigi has been sick so she hasn’t been sleeping properly for the last few nights, so then I’m like, ‘Not yet!’”

“But we definitely do want a third – we’d love four but I’d love to see what the house is like with three because it’s manic already!”

The couple, who tied the knot in 2018, are parents to Theodore, 2, and Gigi, 11 months.