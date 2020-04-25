The TV star is truly glowing!

Vogue Williams gives the ultimate tips for using tan

Vogue Williams has revealed the best way to use fake tan.

The TV star, who created her own tan brand Bare by Vogue, shared the best tips for tanning at home during lockdown.

In particular, the pregnant star gave tips on how to tan her feet and hands (always such problem areas).

“Who wants perfectly tanned hands and feet? We created @barebyvogue so you would look perfectly sunkissed and nobody would ever guess you were wearing fake tan,” she wrote.

“This tutorial will show you how to master the tougher areas, your hands and feet! On that note I’m off to tan! #tanwithvogue.”

Meanwhile, Vogue showcased her growing baby bump with fans, while posing in a sweet summer dress.

The Dublin star, who is expecting a baby girl this summer, admitted that she has been receiving lots of messages about the size of her bump so far.

“Now you see it, now you don’t!!” she captioned the post.

“I got lots of messages from people saying they could believe my bump when I posted this!”

“I haven’t been hiding it I just happen to own a LOT of dresses that are as big as a parachute 🤣,” she jokingly added.

Fans were quick to compliment the blonde bombshell in the comment section.

“Love it, you look so cute 💖,” one follower wrote.

“Congratulations Vogue. You wear it well ❤️,” another follower penned.

The photos came after Vogue recently shared on the social media platform that her second pregnancy is a lot different to her first experience, but she’s trying to get used to it.

“I feel a lot bigger this time around and it’s true what they say, girls make you wider and wowza, that water retention is something else,” she expressed.

