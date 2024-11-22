Vogue Williams convinced THIS is the reason she wasn’t picked to host the Irish Dancing with the stars

Vogue Williams was convinced that the reason she wasn’t picked to host the Irish Dancing with the Stars was due to her height.

In December 2016, it was confirmed Nicky Byrne would host the show alongside Amanda Byram.

However, after 5 series’ it was announced Nicky would be stepping away from hosting duties to focus on Westlife touring commitments.

On 7 October 2022, it was announced that Doireann Garrihy would replace Nicky Byrne as co-host for the sixth season alongside Jennifer Zamparelli.

In Friday’s My Therapist Ghosted Me episode, Vogue revealed she had auditioned to host the show.

However, she joked that she was convinced that, due to her height, she was not picked to star alongside Nicky Byrne, as she described being able to “fviit him in her pocket.”

Vogue explained to co-host Joanne McNally: “Do you remember I told you about Dancing With The Stars in Ireland? I was convinced I didn’t get the job because it was with Nicky Byrne.”

“Like I could fit him into my pocket too, and I was going on like rehearsing and stuff, and they were obviously like we can’t have that green giant.”

Co-host Joanne McNally questioned Vogue on whether that was the actual reason she wasn’t hired and Vogue replied: “Let’s say that was an excuse, it wasn’t anything to do with my talent, it was more to do with Nicky.”

The pair had previously discussed the hilarious mishap that occurred when Vogue met Janette Manrara.

“I could see the height difference, she’s tiny tiny and so when I went to even give her a hug I was like I look like I’m trying to eat her.”

Vogue previously discussed the hilarious moment on her Instagram, posting the photos with the caption: “h don’t you worry I see the comparisons filling up my inbox. Now I know how Gary Barlows son feels 😂 I was even wearing my lower heel tv shoes but I still look like I’m about to swallow @jmanrara.”