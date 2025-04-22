Ad
Vogue Williams celebrates her ‘legend’ of a mum: ‘I couldn’t be luckier’

Vogue Williams and her mother Sandra Wilson | Instagram
Vogue Williams has shared a sweet post celebrating her mother, Sandra Wilson, on her birthday and said that she “couldn’t be luckier.”

The podcaster took to Instagram to share a photo of her hugging her mum, and wrote: “My mom, an absolute legend, so funny, always the boss and super stylish HAPPY SURPRISE BIRTHDAY MAAAAAAAAA ❤️.”

The 39-year-old donned a pair of ripped denim jeans and a black long-sleeved crop top.

 

Sandra, on the other hand, wore a long, stylish white blouse, black wide-leg trousers and a classic pearl necklace.

The Bare By Vogue founder also penned that she “couldn’t be luckier” to have her as a mum, and Sandra reposted the photo and captioned it: “Thank you Vogue. Isn’t laughter and love wonderful?”

Vogue’s friends took to the comments section to also wish her mum a happy birthday, and Darren Kennedy wrote: “Hbd 🥳.”

Michelle Regazzoli Stone (Mrs Make Up) added, “You are the image of your Mam Vogue xx”, and designer Donna Ida Jean Queen said: “Always so chic! Happy birthday Sandra! 💓.”

Vogue Williams and her mother Sandra Wilson | Instagram

Vogue’s father Freddie Williams, a former car salesman, and her mother separated when she was 7-years-old.

When she was 24-year-old, he passed away from stroke at the age of 68 – leaving behind four kids; Amber, Frederick, Alison, and Vogue.

Sandra then went on to marry businessman Neil Wilson.

In the past, the model revealed that her mother gets rather upset when she reads mean comments about her daughter.

Vogue Williams | Instagram

Speaking with The Herald, the Howth native shared that she is used to receiving hate online when it comes to her appearance.

“My mum gets upset sometimes when she reads awful comments about me,” she said.

Vogue also revealed that as soon as her mother tells her that there was something negative written about her, she goes and reads it straight away.

“She’ll ring me and say, ‘I read this awful thing about you, you’re not to read it’ and then straight away you go to read it.”

