Vogue Williams celebrates her 40th birthday early in style with diva-themed celebration

Vogue Williams celebrated her birthday in style with a diva-themed celebration, including a performance in the rain from Davina Divine.

The presenter celebrated her 40th birthday early over the weekend, despite her actual birthday not falling until October 2nd.

However, that didn’t stop the celebrations at the presenter’s Dublin home, she shares with her husband Spencer Matthews, complete with karaoke, drag queens and unexpected performances.

With her trademark blond hair pulled back into a stylish ponytail, the TV host looked stunning in a lace white minidress and gold Nike Air Force trainers.

Vogue’s celebration was the perfect combination of glitz and fun, with family and friends such as her husband Spencer Matthews, businesswoman Andrea Horan, and interior designer Bryan O’Sullivan in attendance.

Both an ice cream van and an Eddie Rockets truck arrived at the house, selling late-night goodies, providing guests with nostalgic treats.

Despite the rain, the group partied on, taking part in a karaoke session, even being surprised with a fabulous guest – Samantha Mumba.

The iconic drag queen Davina Devine stopped by for a show-stopping performance, with guests being treated to a show, even in the rainy weather.

Her husband Spencer shared some behind-the-scenes snaps, including one of their daughter Gigi posing alongside a gorgeous four-tier pink cake, with cherries on top.