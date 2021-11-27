Vogue Williams asks BFF Joanne McNally to be her child’s godmother

Vogue Williams has asked her BFF and fellow podcast host Joanne McNally to be her unborn baby’s godmother.

The TV presenter is currently expecting her third child with her husband Spencer Matthews, and the couple want Joanne to be a special part of their baby’s life.

Vogue asked the popular comedian to fill the role during the latest episode of their podcast My Therapist Ghosted Me.

The expectant mum said: “I have a question for you actually. You know the way Gigi doesn’t really like you, and Theodore’s a bit old now, and that was really pre-Joanne…”

“Spenny and I have decided, that we’re going to ask you… to be godmother to this one!”

Joanne screamed with happiness, and replied: “Yes, I’d love to! Oh my god, I’d be absolutely honoured!”

After Vogue joked, “What if this one doesn’t like you?” Joanne insisted she would “make sure to bond with it”.

The Howth native is due to give to her third child next April.

Announcing her pregnancy news last month, Vogue wrote on Instagram: “Baby number three on the way!!!”

“This has been a lot harder to hide third time around, I feel like I’ve had a bump since the first month ☺️.”

Vogue and Spencer are already parents to a son named Theodore, and a daughter named Gigi.