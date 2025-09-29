Vogue Williams announces the death of her beloved dog Winston: ‘We are heartbroken’

Vogue Williams has announced the death of her beloved dog Winston.

The TV presenter had Winston, affectionately nicknamed Winnie, for almost 14 years.

Sharing the news on Instagram, she wrote: “Rest in peace our beautiful Winnie.”

”I’ve had Winston for almost 14 years and he’s been an huge part of our family. He’s helped me through lots of life changes, always there for us,” she continued.

“I knew I would be sad when we lost him but I didn’t anticipate just how sad. We are heartbroken but I am so thankful I was there with him when it happened.

”There will never be another dog like you Winston you were one in a million. Sleep well our little best pal.”