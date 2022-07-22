Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews pen sweet birthday tributes to their daughter Gigi

Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews have penned sweet tributes to their daughter Gigi on her second birthday.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, the model shared a photo of her daughter, dressed up to the nines in her birthday attire.

She wore a dress with a pink tulle skirt, and a silver sparkly bodice with pink tulle straps – a look which she completed with a crown with the number 2.

Vogue captioned the photo, “Happy 2nd Birthday to our beautiful Gigi. You are smart, funny and super cuddly… the best girlie ❤️.”

Spencer shared his own tribute to Gigi, and posted a carousel of photos of the 2-year-old.

He wrote, “HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO MY DARLING GIGI 🎈 Proud and delighted to be your father. We love you ❤️ #2.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by S P E N C E R M A T T H E W S (@spencermatthews) On Thursday night, Vogue shared a video to her Instagram story of the soon to be 2-year-old. The blondie was wearing a gorgeous pair of white pyjamas, which had the words “Gigi is two” embroidered on them in pink lettering. Gigi is the couple’s second eldest child, behind Theodore, 3, and ahead of newborn Otto. In 2020, Vogue and Spencer announced the birth of Gigi on Instagram. At the time, she captioned the post, “Last night we became a family of four. Our beautiful daughter arrived safely and happily into the world 💕.”