Vogue Williams and Joanne McNally have good news for fans after selling out live shows in minutes

Vogue Williams and Joanne McNally have added more dates for their upcoming live podcast tour, after selling out four dates in a matter of minutes this morning.

The popular duo are taking their hit podcast My Therapist Ghosted Me to Dublin’s Gaiety Theatre next February, and tickets went on sale at 10am on Friday.

In less than 15 minutes, fans snapped up tickets for their shows on the 15th, 16th, 17th, and 18th of February – forcing them to add more dates to their tour.

The pair will now be taking their live podcast show to the Gaiety Theatre on February 22nd, 23rd, 24th & 26th too, and March 1st, 2nd, 3rd & 4th.

Tickets are priced from €49.90, and are on sale now via Ticketmaster.

My Therapist Ghosted Me invites listeners into candid and hilariously comedic conversations, as Vogue and Joanne dissect and explore the depths of each other’s unique and often unheard of issues, as well as encouraging listeners to get in touch with their own questions and personal experiences.

Together they provide 100% unqualified, unsubstantiated but up front and honest advice on the problems their therapists couldn’t quite handle.

Since launching in April 2021, the podcast is racing towards 100 episodes and now reaches 2.5 million listeners per month with its guaranteed laugh-out-loud content.

If you didn’t manage to get your hands on a ticket this morning, we’re giving away a pair of tickets to My Therapist Ghosted Me Live on February 16th, 2023.

Enter our competition on Instagram below:

