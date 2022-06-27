Vogue Williams and Joanne McNally announce ‘My Therapist Ghosted Me’ live gigs

Vogue Williams and Joanne McNally have announced they are taking their hit podcast ‘My Therapist Ghosted Me’ to the stage.

The close pals will performed live at Dublin’s Gaiety Theatre from February 15th to 18th 2023.

The podcast invites listeners into candid and hilariously comedic conversations, as Vogue and Joanne dissect and explore the depths of each other’s unique and often unheard of issues, as well as encouraging listeners to get in touch with their own questions and personal experiences.

Together they provide 100% unqualified, unsubstantiated but up front and honest advice on the problems their therapists couldn’t quite handle.

Since launching in April 2021, the podcast is racing towards 100 episodes and now reaches 2.5 million listeners per month with its guaranteed laugh-out-loud content.

Tickets priced from €49.90 go on sale this Friday from Ticketmaster.