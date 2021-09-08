Vogue Williams admits some RTÉ stars ‘refused to work with her’ when she was on Fade Street

Vogue Williams has admitted some RTÉ stars refused to work with her when she was on Fade Street.

The Howth native appeared on the RTÉ2 reality show back in 2010, which followed “a group of Irish twenty-somethings navigating life and career challenges” in Dublin.

The TV presenter opened up about the incident on Doireann Garrihy’s Laughs of Your Life podcast, and insisted she’s “not embarrassed” by her reality TV past.

Vogue explained: “Years ago when I did Fade Street, and I’m genuinely not embarrassed at that, it was an absolutely s***e show but quite entertaining to watch and even when I look at it, I laugh at it.”

“It was my first thing in TV and I’m not embarrassed by it at all. But these guys who were also working in RTE at the time, I’d been asked to go and film something with them.”

“And so I drove from Howth all the way to the other side of town, it took me over an hour to get there. Arrived at the house where the filming was happening…”

“So, their manager was there, and they didn’t even come down to say hello. This is going back about 15 years maybe. But it still f***s me off…,” she confessed.

“And then I was told that they wouldn’t film with me because I was in Fade Street. And I was left down there.”

“I felt so embarrassed and laughed at and I just was like, ‘You f***ing a**eholes.’ I had to drive all the way back, spend all my money on the petrol home.”

While others turned their nose up at the likes of Fade Street, Vogue said the show opened a lot of doors for her.

“I didn’t think I’d get to do what I got to do. I didn’t think I’d start getting my own documentaries, which is what I essentially wanted to do,” she explained.

“And because I was a bit boring on Fade Street, my boyfriend at the time didn’t want to be on it so my storylines could only ever go so far because I obviously didn’t have a love interest, or I didn’t have anything like that…”

“I never thought it’d do what it did and that kind of was my foot in the door with TV. I’m not embarrassed by it all.”

Over ten years later, Vogue has carved a career for herself as a successful TV presenter.

The 35-year-old recently landed the role as host of Virgin Media’s new talent show The Big Deal – which has attracted the attention of telly bosses in the US.