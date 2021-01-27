Vogue Williams admits she’s feeling ‘very anxious’ amid lockdown in the UK

The TV presenter lives in London with her husband Spencer Matthews and their two kids

Vogue Williams has admitted she’s feeling “very anxious” this week, amid lockdown in the UK.

The Howth native lives in London with her husband Spencer Matthews, and their two children – Theodore, 2, and Gigi, five months.

Speaking on the latest episode of their podcast Spencer & Vogue, the 35-year-old said: “I haven’t been feeling great this week.”

“I’m not feeling in my happiest place this week. I’m very anxious at the moment.”

“My heart rate’s been so high all day,” Vogue explained. “Look at my hands, I can’t even sit with my hands straight.”

“I keep sitting there and noticing how anxious I am, like I can’t even rest my mouth when it’s not moving.”

“As with everybody who might feel a little bit anxious, it’s been an anxiety-filled week. I’m going to keep trying not to be anxious which might take a while.”

Spencer confessed Vogue’s mood has had an affect on him too, because she’s like an “extension” of him.

“When you’re feeling unhappy, I’m feeling not my best because I want you to feel happy all the time,” he said.

“You’re like my shadow or sidekick. You’re like an extension of me so when you’re upset, I feel like I should be upset.”