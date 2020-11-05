Vogue Williams admits she would love more kids – as she gushes about her family

The mother-of-two revealed her plans to extend her family

Vogue Williams admits she would love more kids, as she gushed about her family.

The Irish presenter welcomed her second child with husband Spencer Matthews back in July, and revealed she would love her family to continue growing.

Speaking to VIP Magazine, the 35-year-old described being a mother as “the best thing that has ever happened” to her.

“I want to have more children for sure,” Vogue revealed.

“Spen is such a great dad, he helps with everything and we make a good team,” she added.

Vogue opened up about how 2-year-old Theodore has taken to his new baby sister Gigi.

“I really feel so lucky. Theodore absolutely adores Gigi and always wants to hold her and kiss her. I would say he will always look after her.”

Speaking on their Spencer & Vogue podcast in September, Vogue said she wants to name the couple’s next baby Harlow.

However, she admitted Spencer was on the fence about the name.

Spencer replied: “I think it sounds a little bit try hard, personally.”

“Like you know those celebrities, not that we’re celebrities, but you know those a-listers who just call their kids stupid names for the sake of it…”

“Like ‘North’ and ‘Apple’, and a bunch of other s**t that doesn’t really make sense. I kind of feel like Harlow’s on it’s way to that,” Spencer said.