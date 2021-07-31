Vogue Williams admits she ‘trolled’ her husband Spencer Matthews before they met

The TV presenter made comments about him online while he was on Made In Chelsea

Vogue Williams has admitted she ‘trolled’ her husband Spencer Matthews on social media before they met.

The 35-year-old made comments about Spencer while he was on Made In Chelsea, years before they started dating in 2017.

The couple have since tied the knot, and share two kids together – Theodore, 2, and Gigi, 12 months.

Speaking on RTÉ’s new podcast My First Ride, Vogue explained: “I caught a few episodes enough to know that he was an a******e on the show.”

“But somebody found tweets that I said about him like, ‘Oh shut up,’ and stuff like that. Like I was trolling him, I was a troll but no I never watched it.”

“He’s not really like that on the show, to be honest. So when I met him I thought he was going to be an a******e and he just is not like that at all.”

Spencer was one of the original cast members on Made In Chelsea, and appeared on the show from 2011-2015.

Last year, the businessman said he would have to receive a “big cheque” to return to the show.

2021 marks 10 years since the show premiered, and rumours are rife they’ll mark the occasion with a special reunion episode.

When asked if he’d agree to some sort of reunion, Spencer told MailOnline: “I’d maybe do it if it was all the old cast – and just for a one-off. And there was a big cheque involved!”

“Otherwise I wouldn’t see the point. It would just be doing it for the sake of it.”

Spencer also argued that people probably wouldn’t recognise him on the show, as he’s changed so much since he was on it.

He said: “I had a good time on that show. Maybe I dragged it out a little bit. But I appreciated what it did for my TV career. But if I returned to it, I’d probably confuse people.”

“My nature has changed so much. My character would be so different, it almost wouldn’t make sense. And I wouldn’t be ending up in a bar, upside down.”

When asked if he’s still in touch with any of his old cast mates, Spencer said: “I speak to Jamie [Laing] still. And Hugo [Taylor] and Millie [Mackintosh]. But really that’s it.”

“So yeah, there wouldn’t be much point to me returning, unless it was with those guys or unless there was a big cheque involved!”