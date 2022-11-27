Vogue Williams admits she ‘couldn’t give a sh***’ about online trolls

Vogue Williams has admitted she “couldn’t give a sh***” about online trolls.

In a new interview with the Sunday Independent, the Irish presenter revealed why she no longer cares about the criticism she receives.

She said: “I literally, for lack of a better word, couldn’t give a sh***. Honestly, I’ve gotten to that age.”

The mum-of-three continued: “I have such a nice group of followers on Instagram, and we’ve such an amazing group of people that listen to the podcast [My Therapist Ghosted Me]. That’s all I care about.

“Because, like, I’ve got my family, I’ve got my friends, I’ve a nice group of people that surround me.”

“Of course there are going to be people who have issues with me, but people who spend their time trolling others in the Daily Mail are not the kind of people I’m worried about.”

The mum-of-two also revealed she gets some of this attitude from her husband Spencer Matthews, saying: “Because it never bothers him. He doesn’t care.”

“I think maybe it comes with age for me. I’m so settled, and happy within my own life,” the 37-year-old added.

Vogue’s comments come just three months after she hit back at a troll who called her baby Otto “ugly”.