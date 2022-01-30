Vogue Williams admits her pregnancy has been ‘so hard’

Vogue Williams has admitted her pregnancy has been “so hard”.

The Irish presenter is currently expecting her third baby with her husband Spencer Matthews, and is due to give birth in April.

Speaking to the Sunday Independent about how she’s been feeling throughout her pregnancy, the 36-year-old said: “Desperate. It’s so hard.”

“I meet people who love being pregnant and just think, more power to them. And I do feel very lucky to be pregnant, but I just feel so sick,” Vogue revealed.

“And this time, because it’s a boy, I thought I’d stop being sick after 17 weeks like I did with Theodore, but it’s week 26 now and there’s no let-up yet!”

Ahead of the arrival of their third child, Vogue and Spencer jetted off to the Maldives earlier this month for a lavish holiday with their two children, 3-year-old Theodore and one-year-old Gigi.

The couple stayed at a resort on Kuramathi Island, and shared stunning snaps from their trip to Instagram.

Vogue has asked her BFF and fellow podcast host Joanne McNally to be her unborn baby’s godmother. During an episode of their podcast My Therapist Ghosted Me in November, the expectant mum said: “I have a question for you actually. You know the way Gigi doesn’t really like you, and Theodore’s a bit old now, and that was really pre-Joanne…” “Spenny and I have decided, that we’re going to ask you… to be godmother to this one!” Joanne screamed with happiness, and replied: “Yes, I’d love to! Oh my god, I’d be absolutely honoured!”