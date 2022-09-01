Virgin Media Television unveil their brand new schedule – including highly anticipated Irish drama series

Virgin Media Television have announced details of their new season schedule.

It promises to bring viewers the best of original programming; from prime entertainment, gripping Irish and international drama, real life Irish true-crime stories and docuseries, as well as the very best of all your favourite sport.

Highlights include the highly anticipated Irish drama series based on Graham Norton’s best-selling novel ‘Holding’.

Filmed in Cork with a stellar Irish cast, Holding will launch on Virgin Media One on Monday 12th September. The series stars Oscar-winner Brenda Fricker and Game of Thrones star Conleth Hill.

The schedule also includes brand-new comedy drama series ‘Faithless’, co-written by and starring Baz Ashmawy.

The series follows Irish-Egyptian dad, Sam, who is presented with the life altering responsibility of raising his three young daughters alone. That is until his irresponsible but irresistible younger brother moves in to ‘help’… and never leaves.

‘The Vanishing Triangle’ is a brand-new chilling drama series, inspired by true events that shocked Ireland in the 1990’s as a number of women in the east of the country vanished, without trace. They disappeared inexplicably and suddenly, and no substantial clues or evidence of their fate has ever been found despite large scale searches and campaigns by the Gardaí to find them.

Viewers will enjoy a feast of original Irish documentaries and true-crime series including ‘Until Death’, a landmark docu-series that investigates the heart-breaking issue of domestic abuse and femicide in Ireland. With the recent lockdown-fuelled rise in reported cases, we explore if things are getting worse and what we can we do to stop men hurting, and killing, women.

‘A Dublin Murder’ chronicles the brutal killing of Rachel O’Reilly by her husband in 2004. This shocking two-part series investigates the murder of 30-year-old, Rachel O’Reilly. The Dublin mother of two was murdered at the hands of her husband, Joe O’Reilly in her home in Naul, Co. Dublin on 4th October 2004.

Staying with true-crime, two-part documentary series ‘Six Bullets Fired’ will investigate the death of George Nkencho, who was shot six times by armed Gardaí after a stand-off outside his family home in West Dublin on December 30th, 2020.

‘The Fall of Bomber Kavanagh’ tells the story of Thomas ‘Bomber’ Kavanagh, jailed for 21 years in the UK in a remarkable fall from grace for one of the Kinahan gang’s top bosses. This documentary traces the rise of the notoriously violent criminal to become the second in command of the Kinahan Organised Crime Group.

A new documentary on Graham Dwyer will explore how the Dublin architect was jailed for life for the murder of Elaine O’Hara in one of the most notorious cases in Irish criminal history. The highly acclaimed series ‘The Guards’ also returns for a second series.

VMTV boasts a brand new six-part property show, fronted by Liz O’Kane and Michael Fry, ‘How To Buy A Home’. This series unpacks the unfiltered realities Irish people face in the search for a home. Following real life experiences, this series takes a raw and honest look at the emotional rollercoaster, challenges, and hard-won joys of buying a home in Ireland.

‘The Restaurant’ returns and sees some of your favourite Irish celebrities swap their day jobs for oven gloves including Cork’s finest Demi Isaac Oviawe (‘Holding’ and ‘The Young Offenders’) and Doireann Garrihy who will join Marco Pierre White and Rachel Allen in the kitchen as the diners eat and critique their meal all while guessing who it could be behind the kitchen doors.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Doireann Garrihy (@doireanngarrihy)

‘Second Chance Bootcamp with Rebecca de Havilland’ looks into the incredible life of trans woman Rebecca de Havilland as she gives people a helping hand to turn their bad situation around and have a second chance at life.

Whether their lives have been derailed by addiction, prison, direct provision or abusive relationships, they all have one goal in common – they want to unlock their true potential and transform their lives forever.

Marco Pierre White is not the only chef you’ll see this season as Dylan McGrath takes the reins with his brand-new series ‘Dylan McGrath’s Secret Service’. In this four-part series, Dylan is on a mission to prove that with the right opportunities and backing, everyone has potential to achieve their dreams.

Five people who haven’t had life handed to them on a plate, take up the ultimate culinary bootcamp to work with Dylan and see if they can pull off a secret service to raise money for charity.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by REBECCA TALLON de HAVILLAND (@warrior.queen.rebecca)

Ireland’s favourite girl next door, Lucy Kennedy, is back with a brand-new series ‘Lucy Investigates’, launching in October, where she will jump out of her comfort zone and land in the inner circle of some of the country’s most fascinating subcultures, as Lucy immerses herself into lifestyles of four fascinating factions of Irish society, exploring everything from Sex in the Suburbs to Life Online.

Lucy will be also back for another series of ‘Living with Lucy’ as she heads off to share space, life and conversation with a host of celebrities in their own homes.

Another favourite returning to our screens is ‘Gogglebox Ireland’, as the nation’s top couch TV critics are back with some new and returning households every Wednesday night on Virgin Media One.

With the Irish format about to go global, a brand-new season of ‘Eating With The Enemy’ returns with some familiar faces such as George Hook and TikTok star, Miriam Mullins.

This six-part, ground-breaking social experiment series, that takes the debate of Twitter and presents it face-to-face, explores what happens when two strangers with diametrically opposed views sit down together for a conversation over dinner. Will they find common ground, or will there be fireworks?

This unique Irish format is now travelling internationally and a Lithuanian adaption is set to premiere on September 8th on Lithuanian PBS, LRT.

Superstar Garth Brooks will grace our screens in early September in the documentary ‘Garth Brooks: Coming Home’. The film explores the country star’s special relationship with Ireland as he ends his stadium world tour with 5 nights in Croke Park. An unprecedented number of performances, highlighting the performer’s popularity in Ireland.

VMTV will also air the ground-breaking series ‘Inside the Hospice’ which will deal with death and grief in Ireland through unprecedented access to terminally ill patients on their journey from diagnosis to their final days under Our Lady’s Hospice and Care Services.

Another unique series that takes an unprecedented look at the true health of our nation is ‘The Clinic for Well People’. This four-part factual series examines not the sick but well, as everyone arriving to the clinic assumes they are well, with no underlying conditions or reason to believe otherwise and are about to undergo a full medical inspection to uncover the true state of their health. This series is just one of a number of programmes made with the support of the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland Sound & Vision fund.

Virgin Media News’ trio Richard Chambers, Gavan Reilly and Zara King discuss the stories making the headlines with their new series of ‘The Group Chat’ airing weekly on Thursday nights on Virgin Media Two, starting from tomorrow night.

The best of leading international drama continues this Autumn with the brand-new four-part series ‘Ridley’ – starring our very own ‘Blood’ and ‘Line of Duty’ star Adrian Dunbar. The series follows retired Detective Alex Ridley who is lured back into service as a consultant detective when his former protégée, Carol Farman, needs help cracking a complex murder case.

Hit drama thriller ‘Trigger Point’ launches on 1st September on Virgin Media One starring Line of Duty’s Vicky McClure alongside Adrian Lester. For London’s bomb disposal experts, no day is ever the same as they risk their lives protecting the city from harm.

True life drama series ‘The Thief, His Wife and The Canoe’ launches in October starring Eddie Marsan. It tells the tale of fraudsters Anne and John Darwin, who shocked the world after faking his death to secure insurance money to pay off debts.

‘The Suspect’ is another thriller set to have you at the edge of your seat starring Irish actor Aidan Turner as psychologist turned murder suspect Dr. Joseph O’Loughlin.

Other gripping thriller dramas include ‘Witness No. 3’ staring Irish actors, Clare Dunne and David Crowley (Red Rock). This four-part series follows single mum Jodie, whose life is turned upside down when she inadvertently becomes a major player in a murder trial.

Irish actor Niamh Algar will take the leading role is ‘Malpractice’, a five-part medical thriller series that sees her play Dr. Lucinda Edwards, a doctor who is faced with an enquiry into the death of one of her patients.

‘Litvinenko’, played by David Tenant, is a powerful new drama based on the November 2006 polonium poisoning of Russian defector Alexander Litvinenko. This four-part series tells the story of his fearless widow Marina (played by Margarita Levieva), who fought tirelessly to convince the British government to publicly name her husband’s killers and acknowledge the Russian State’s role in his murder.

VMTV will remain the home of the biggest sporting events in the calendar with the announcement that American Football in the form of the NFL and live coverage of Super Bowl is coming to Virgin Media Television for the first time. Top class football will return including UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and UEFA Europa Conference League, as Shamrock Rovers make their first appearance in the tournament. While the UEFA Nations League and UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers will also keep fans entertained.

The best of UK horseracing will also feature this sporting term including the Cheltenham and Aintree Festivals. The Guinness Six Nations will see the Irish team try to continue its recent top form while the TikTok Women’s Six Nations as well as the Under 20s tournament will also be live across Virgin Media Television.

VMTV’s very own homegrown shows will continue to offer viewers the very best in entertainment across the day on ‘Ireland AM’ and ‘The Six O’Clock Show’, as well as keeping you up-to-date with all the latest news across the country and internationally on ‘Virgin Media News’ and ‘The Tonight Show’ and now ‘The Group Chat’.

Plus, all your favourite soaps and top shows continue including a winter and summer series of the most streamed show in the country ‘Love Island’ as well as ‘I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here’ in November.

‘Coronation Street,’ ‘Emmerdale’, ‘Family Fortunes’, ‘The Masked Dancer’, ‘The Masked Singer’, ‘Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Take Away’, ‘The Voice UK’, ‘The Voice Kids’ ‘Dancing On Ice’, ‘Celebrity Who Wants To Be A Millionaire’, ‘The Graham Norton Show’ are also amongst the brilliant entertainment programmes that will keep you hooked over the coming months.

Virgin Media will continue to support new and emerging local talent with ‘Virgin Media Discovers Short Film Competition’ in association with Screen Ireland as we broadcast ‘Good Chips’ which takes the audience back to Dublin in 1989, as a family of Vietnamese immigrants struggle to keep their takeaway business afloat; ‘Unhinged’ which follows a self-deprecating millennial who discovers the love of her life and colleague on Tinder and must find the confidence to swipe right before his leaving party, all while navigating a fatphobic workplace; And ‘Calf’ which tells the tale of a near fatal farm accident which leaves teenager Cáit with a terrible decision to make in order to do what she must to protect her family.