Virgin Media Television unveil brand new schedule – including fan favourites and new additions

Virgin Media Television have announced details of their new season schedule.

From daring social experiments to celebrity-filled comedy, hard-hitting investigations to premier sporting clashes, this schedule showcases the very best of Irish creativity alongside world-class entertainment.

The record-breaking Ireland AM returns for its 26th season with Muireann O’Connell, Tommy Bowe, Alan Hughes and Deric Hartigan on weekdays from 7 am – serving up the perfect mix of news and entertainment.

While weekends see Elaine Crowley, Martin King, and a brand-new reporter, Eric Roberts, take charge.

Dinner with the Enemy lands this October — a daring social experiment and gripping supersized spin-off of Eating with the Enemy.

Ten strangers with clashing opinions are brought together for one volatile week of dinner parties. As our online world has become a battleground and society grows more polarised, Dinner with the Enemy brings the conflict offline and into the dining room.

When fierce opponents break bread, will they find common ground, or will the divide deepen? Each night, they’re served not just food, but explosive moral dilemmas, divisive social issues, and deeply personal questions designed to provoke and expose.

Gogglebox Ireland is back — and this season, it’s supercharged.

But the season kicks off with star power as we see some of the country’s biggest comedians, cultural icons, childhood favourites and media personalities join the show for a celebrity special.

The star-studded lineup includes Rosie O’Donnell, Michael Healy Rae, Garron Noone, Pat Short, The Chase’s Shaun Wallace, Darragh Ennis & Jenny Ryan, Louis Walsh, Dave Fanning, Rosie O’Donnell, The Den’s Ray D’Arcy, Dustin the Turkey, Zig & Zag, Lucy Kennedy and Emma Doran.

And for the first time ever, the voice of Gogglebox Ireland Deirdre O’Kane, will be stepping out from behind the mic and taking a spot on the sofa, with a surprise guest celebrity replacing her as voice-over for the episode.

The series starts with Celebrity Gogglebox Ireland on Wednesday, 10th September at 9 pm on Virgin Media One.

Following the breakout success of its debut season, Faithless — written by and starring Baz Ashmawy — returns this October for a highly anticipated second chapter.

This heartfelt comedy-drama dives deeper into the life of Sam, an Irish Egyptian dad, suddenly faced with the life-changing challenge of raising his three children alone.

Joining Baz is a stellar cast including Jayne Wisener (The Inbetweeners), Jamie-Lee O’Donnell (Derry Girls) and Art Campion (Derry Girls / Love Hate), as Sam navigates the chaos, heartbreak and sheer comedy of solo parenting.

Viewer favourite Living with Lucy is back — and this season promises even more laughs, surprises, and unforgettable moments.

Ireland’s beloved girl next door, Lucy Kennedy, moves in with a new lineup of celebrities to uncover what they’re really like behind closed doors.

The season kicks off with a bang as Lucy jets off to Los Angeles to live with none other than Caitlyn Jenner — reality TV royalty and Olympic gold medallist.

Just three weeks before her manager and close friend, Sophia Hutchin’s untimely death, Lucy spent the weekend with the pair in the home they shared in Malibu.

A new format is about to shake up Irish TV — The Assembly lands this Spring, and absolutely nothing is off limits.

Each episode sees an A-list guest face a fearless panel of neurodivergent interviewers.

With facilitator Muireann O’Connell in their corner, they’re ready to grill some of Ireland’s most well-known faces, and first up is Ryan Tubridy, followed by Joanne McNally.

A Rebel Education is a powerful access all areas four-part series that takes viewers deep inside the joyous, complicated and messy world of secondary school education.

Filmed over an academic year, the show follows the students navigating the most formative years of their lives under the guidance of Principal Burke and his team, including TikTok teaching sensation, Tadgh O’Donovan.

Told with true Cork warmth and humour, A Rebel Education delves deep into pupil-teacher relationships, exploring the hopes, struggles, triumphs and transformations of one year in secondary school.

First Timers on the Front Line is a pulse-pounding new four-part series that throws viewers into the heart of frontline medicine — where every second counts and every decision could mean life or death.

The Salvage Squad is back for a second season — and this time, the stakes (and the style) are even higher.

Led by Brian Dowling, the design team is on a mission to prove that jaw-dropping home makeovers don’t need to cost the earth.

Driven by personal experience, The Six O’Clock Show’s Katja Mia exposes how systemic misogyny and medical gaslighting have fuelled a women’s health misinformation epidemic in Gaslit: The Fight for Women’s Health.

For true crime fans, The Trial of Richard Satchwell is a chilling, must-watch Virgin Media News documentary that unravels one of Ireland’s most haunting murder cases.

This gripping documentary traces the extraordinary investigation into the disappearance of Tina Satchwell, whose sudden vanishing in 2017 stunned the nation — and whose tragic fate remained a mystery for six long years.

The Showjumper Murder is a gripping two-part documentary delving into the killing of Katie Simpson, a young showjumper whose sister’s boyfriend stood trial for her murder in Co Derry in August 2020.

With unprecedented access to police, family and friends, it reveals a chilling world shaped by a coercive, controlling killer — and the relentless determination of a few who refused to let him get away with it.

In the wake of the landmark Tattle Life case, Virgin Media Television’s Brian Dowling leads a deeply personal investigation into the toxic undercurrent of online hate in Toxic Threads.

Meeting people whose lives have been upended by targeted abuse and anonymous cruelty, Brian confronts the very real and often brutal, lasting scars caused by online trolls.

In an eight-part series, Cleaning up Ireland, we go behind the scenes with the country’s unsung heroes of hygiene — from toilet scrubbers and drain clearers to pest controllers and “cleanfluencers.”

Danny Dyer: The War on Men explores the contentious subject of modern masculinity. With traditional gender roles as a thing of the past, he questions whether men have lost their sense of identity and what it means to be male in the 21st Century.

Live Aid at 40 takes a heartfelt dive into the mighty, world-shaking benefit concert and music-led fundraising mission driven by Dublin’s own Bob Geldof on that unforgettable day – July 13th, 1985.

I Fought the Law tells the extraordinary true story of Ann Ming, who fought the establishment to get justice for her daughter Julie.

When Julie vanished in 1989, Ann’s worst fears were confirmed 73 days later when her body was found hidden at home.

The prime suspect walked free, shielded by the double jeopardy law — and even boasted about the crime.

Refusing to give up, Ann launched a years-long campaign that changed the

law, rewrote legal history and delivered justice not just for Julie, but for countless others.

The Hack – inspired by true events, this explosive drama exposes the dark web of power, corruption and control at the heart of British society.

Intertwining the UK’s phone-hacking scandal with an unsolved murder, it follows journalist Nick Davies and Detective Chief Superintendent David Cook.

Set against the sweeping hills of Southern Spain and the shadowy underworld of the Costa del Sol, Frauds stars BAFTA winner Suranne Jones as a terminally ill con-woman and RTS Award winner Jodie Whittaker as her best friend.

Andrew Lincoln stars in Cold Water, a tense thriller about a restless stay-at-home dad who relocates to a rural idyll—only to be drawn into the orbit of a charming neighbour hiding deadly secrets.

There’s no shortage of top-class sport this autumn, as the UEFA Champions League returns on 16th September, kicking off three nights of elite European football.

Arsenal travel to Athletic Club in the early game on 16th September before Real Madrid take on Marseille.

On the 17th, viewers can enjoy Bayern Munich V Chelsea, while on the 18th, Manchester City take on Napoli.

VMTV, the new home of Irish football, will continue to bring fans live action every Friday night as the 2025 League of Ireland Premier Division looks set for a thrilling conclusion.

Shamrock Rovers remain firmly in the driver’s seat, with Bohemians in hot pursuit. Meanwhile, Derry City, Drogheda United, and Shelbourne are battling hard for European qualification. St. Patrick’s Athletic v Galway United is live on 19th September.

As the race for World Cup Qualification heats up, Virgin Media will showcase top-tier international football, featuring blockbuster clashes with France, Germany, Italy, Spain, England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland – plus highlights and analysis of the Republic of Ireland’s campaign, with Luxembourg v Northern Ireland tonight at 7.35 pm.

The Six Nations returns in February, kicking off with a first-ever Thursday night fixture against reigning champions France and Ireland.

Fan favourites Brian Dowling and Katja Mia return to the six sofa, lighting up your evenings with their signature charm, energy, and infectious chemistry. From 6 pm to 7 pm every weekday, they’ll be serving up a lively mix of celebrity interviews, delicious cooking segments, and plenty of laughs to ease you into the evening.

With a Budget and The Presidential Election on the horizon, Virgin Media News will continue to bring viewers trusted news, with bulletins at 12:30pm, 5:30 pm, and 7:00 pm, delivering the latest developments as they unfold.

The Tonight Show returns each Tuesday and Wednesday at 10 pm. Host Kieran Cuddihy will lead debates that cut through the noise, tackling the biggest stories in Irish politics and beyond with insight, pace and attitude.

Meanwhile, Gavan Reilly, Richard Chambers and Zara King are back for a new season of The Group Chat, every Thursday night—bringing their smart takes to the week’s most talked-about stories.

Get ready for drama, luxury, and high-stakes action with a fresh lineup of must-watch series launching on PLAY.

From the intense streets of Chicago PD and Chicago Fire to the high seas of Below Deck, the glamour of Million Dollar Listing, and the explosive lives of the Real Housewives — it’s all landing this autumn.

With Vanderpump Rules, Below Deck Sailing Yacht, and Real Housewives, the drama never stops.

As always, viewers will continue to get the very best of international entertainment, including fan-favourites I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here, The Voice, The Graham Norton Show, Who Wants To Be A Millionaire, Love Island Games, Breaking Dad S6, The Masked Singer, The 1% Club, Ant and Dec’s Limitless Win and brand new gameshow Celebrity Sabotage, along with all your favourite soap drama from the cobblestones of Weatherfield in Coronation Street and Emmerdale’s’ Yorkshire Dales.