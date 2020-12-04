Virgin Media Dublin International Film Festival share details about 2021 events

The festival has been re-imagined amid the coronavirus pandemic

Organisers of the Virgin Media Dublin International Film Festival have announced a re-imagined physical and digital festival will take place from March 3rd – 14th in 2021.

The 2021 Festival will feature an exciting multi-platform programme of drive-in, cinema and online screenings – crafted to fit the challenges of the ‘new normal’ at this moment in time.

This year’s programme comprises a line-up of Irish and International feature films and documentaries, seven programmes of short films, alongside archive programmes, virtual red carpets, special artist tributes, panels, interactive workshops, and Q&As with cast and filmmakers.

The 2021 Virgin Media Festival Closing Gala will be the world premiere of Rachel Carey’s highly anticipated Irish comedy Deadly Cuts, where the stylists of a Dublin hair salon become accidental vigilantes as they take on a local gang threatening their community.

Starring Angeline Ball, Ericka Roe, Lauren Larkin, Shauna Higgins and Victoria Smurfit, Deadly Cuts has just been picked up for Ireland/UK distribution by Wildcard, who are planning a theatrical launch for the film in summer 2021.

The 2021 Festival Retrospective will focus on Black Women Filmmakers highlighting those filmmakers who led the way.

About celebration and visibility, this vital and engaged programme will provide Irish audiences the opportunity to discover many filmmakers whose films were previously hidden from view.

Festival director Gráinne Humphreys said: “The pandemic has affected everyone working in the arts, entertainment and cultural sectors. Now, more than ever we realise the power of film to build empathy and understand the importance of coming together to share our stories.”

“We are working hard to curate and deliver a film festival that inspires and engages audiences, presenting as we do each year, the very best of international and Irish films.”

Another highlight of the festival will be 12 drive-in movies, presented at Junction 6, Castleknock.

The full festival programme will be revealed on February 3rd with a special drive-in screening to celebrate, and tickets will go on sale from 12 noon that day.

Organisers have insisted festival screenings and events will adhere to government guidelines and Covid safety regulations.