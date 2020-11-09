Home Irish Showbiz Viewers take a trip down memory lane as The Den returns to...

Viewers take a trip down memory lane as The Den returns to Irish screens

The comeback show brought joy and nostalgia to many households

By
Sophie Clarke
-
SHARE
Kyran O’Brien

The highly anticipated comeback of RTÉ’s The Den aired on Sunday night, with Ray D’Arcy, Dustin The Turkey and Zig and Zag reuniting.

The Den first aired in 1986, and was hosted by Ian Dempsey until 1990, when Ray took over.

After a series of revamps and changes to the format, the show was eventually axed in 2010, after nearly 24 years on air.

People across the country expressed their delight when the comeback was announced, and viewers were not left disappointed after last night’s show.

The return of the show filled homes with joy and a sense of nostalgia, with many taking to Twitter to praise the “absolutely magic” return.

Gogglebox Ireland star Daithí wrote: “The comfort #TheDen on @RTEOne is providing right now after that HORRIFIC week is just perfect.

“Dustin, Zig, Zag and co are bringing a level of nostalgia that’s only comparable to a glass of flat 7up from your Ma when you were 7.”

Meanwhile Irish band The Blizzards, led by Niall Breslin aka Bressie, were delighted to discover their track ‘Trust Me I’m A Doctor’ was now the theme song of the show.

“What a bloody buzz,” the band tweeted, “A song we wrote about getting lucky on holiday is now theme song to one of our favourite ever shows. Huge.”

Bressie added: “So here is the thing. The show I loved as a young fella is using a song I wrote as a theme song. Head exploded.”

The next episode of The Den will air on RTÉ One on Sunday, November 15 at 6:30pm.

Take a look at some of the best reactions to the comeback show:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR