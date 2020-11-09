Viewers take a trip down memory lane as The Den returns to Irish screens

The highly anticipated comeback of RTÉ’s The Den aired on Sunday night, with Ray D’Arcy, Dustin The Turkey and Zig and Zag reuniting.
The Den first aired in 1986, and was hosted by Ian Dempsey until 1990, when Ray took over.
After a series of revamps and changes to the format, the show was eventually axed in 2010, after nearly 24 years on air.
People across the country expressed their delight when the comeback was announced, and viewers were not left disappointed after last night’s show.
The return of the show filled homes with joy and a sense of nostalgia, with many taking to Twitter to praise the “absolutely magic” return.
Gogglebox Ireland star Daithí wrote: “The comfort #TheDen on @RTEOne is providing right now after that HORRIFIC week is just perfect.
“Dustin, Zig, Zag and co are bringing a level of nostalgia that’s only comparable to a glass of flat 7up from your Ma when you were 7.”
The comfort #TheDen on @RTEOne is providing right now after that HORRIFIC week is just perfect.
Dustin, Zig, Zag and co are bringing a level of nostalgia that’s only comparable to a glass of flat 7up from your Ma when you were 7. pic.twitter.com/Et9gVAZGWk
— Daithí (@heyadaithi) November 8, 2020
Meanwhile Irish band The Blizzards, led by Niall Breslin aka Bressie, were delighted to discover their track ‘Trust Me I’m A Doctor’ was now the theme song of the show.
“What a bloody buzz,” the band tweeted, “A song we wrote about getting lucky on holiday is now theme song to one of our favourite ever shows. Huge.”
Bressie added: “So here is the thing. The show I loved as a young fella is using a song I wrote as a theme song. Head exploded.”
What a bloody buzz. A song we wrote about getting lucky on holiday is now theme song to one of our favourite ever shows. Huge ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ .#theden . pic.twitter.com/PlZwiOn87X
— The Blizzards (@theblizzards) November 9, 2020
So here is the thing. The show I loved as a young fella is using a song I wrote as a theme song. Head exploded . @theblizzards #trustmeimadoctor https://t.co/NKDokC096g
— Niall Breslin (@nbrez) November 8, 2020
The next episode of The Den will air on RTÉ One on Sunday, November 15 at 6:30pm.
Take a look at some of the best reactions to the comeback show:
that was better than Normal People #TheDen
— Mairead Ronan (@cocomairead) November 8, 2020
Ah lads, so good to have them back!#TheDen pic.twitter.com/ii06DOPySX
— Nobby (@NobbyFM104) November 8, 2020
I had to stop watching #TheDen to put the lads to bed so I’m catching up on the rest now and I genuinely was not prepared for how much I love it. It’s so pure. Absolute magic.
— Louise McSharry (@louisemcsharry) November 8, 2020
As if the weekend could get any brighter #theden is only brilliant!
— Conor Pope (@conor_pope) November 8, 2020
Enjoying a walk down memory lane with #TheDen being back on telly. pic.twitter.com/PF8Muj9VI3
— Victoria Secret (@Victoria_Secret) November 8, 2020
I'm so happy that I decided to wait til this morning to watch #TheDen
It feels like Christmas morning! pic.twitter.com/rRV1aZzOKe
— Joanne Dalton 🌻 (@DaltonJoanne79) November 9, 2020
Wasn't The Den 2.0 just brilliant?? They nailed the same chaos & hint of anarchy that they did 30 years ago. I wondered would Tom have any interest, but he was in hysterics! That live madness is contagious, and it's the holy mess we need now! Well done @DoubleZCreative @RTEOne 🤣
— Maïa Dunphy (@MaiaDunphy) November 9, 2020
In tears at the Covid proof telephone box for performers 😂😂😂 this is so so good!#TheDen pic.twitter.com/ctMDZzAtMK
— Carl Mullan (@CarlMullan) November 8, 2020
Was it just me or was that the quickest hour of the entire year? Brilliant lads well done. Roll on next Sunday. #TheDen #ZigandZag #Dustin pic.twitter.com/w8igMfC4gY
— Ciara Carroll™ (@ciaracarroll) November 8, 2020
We're all glued to it. #TheDen pic.twitter.com/A2zufGrsX6
— Sonia Harris Pope (@SoniaHarrisPR) November 8, 2020