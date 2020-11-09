Viewers take a trip down memory lane as The Den returns to Irish screens

The comeback show brought joy and nostalgia to many households

Viewers take a trip down memory lane as The Den returns to...

The highly anticipated comeback of RTÉ’s The Den aired on Sunday night, with Ray D’Arcy, Dustin The Turkey and Zig and Zag reuniting.

The Den first aired in 1986, and was hosted by Ian Dempsey until 1990, when Ray took over.

After a series of revamps and changes to the format, the show was eventually axed in 2010, after nearly 24 years on air.

People across the country expressed their delight when the comeback was announced, and viewers were not left disappointed after last night’s show.