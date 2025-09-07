Viewers root for THIS player as Traitors face most tense conclave yet

Viewers have been rooting for Traitor Paudie after he faced the most tense conclave yet, with fellow Traitors Katelyn and Eamon.

The fourth episode kicked off with Michelle being “murdered” and suspicions were high throughout the episode.

In a twist of opinions, all three Traitors’ names came up at the roundtable, but the group ultimately decided to “banish” Linda, who revealed herself to be a Faithful.

However, it was the final few minutes of the episode that had viewers talking, as Paudie faced off against his fellow Traitors following Katelyn and Eamon’s declarations that they believed he was a Traitor.

Speaking to Paudie, Garda Eamon told him: “What am i supposed to do all day long is try and fight fires for you?”

In retaliation, Paudie responded: “You could have given me the heads up.”

Katelyn stood by Eamon as she told Paudie: “We’re not going to get anywhere if you keep interrupting each other. You did the exact same thing at the roundtable. You’re going to be banished because you won’t let anyone speak.”

However, fans rallied behind Paudie, with one claiming he should be allowed to “murder” his fellow Traitors.

See what viewers are saying below:

Paudie should be allowed to murder the other traitors actually #TraitorsIRL pic.twitter.com/jwwXxVRsRz — Jonathan 🏳️‍🌈 (@jonathanbehann) September 7, 2025

Fifteen years after his retirement from the prison service, it’s time for Paudie to TAKE NO PRISONERS!!#TraitorsIRL #TraitorsIreland pic.twitter.com/JXeqD3XIxy — ⋆˙⟡ Hannah °❀.ೃ࿔* (@wasabibestie) September 7, 2025

I think we are all rooting for Paudie in this traitor love triangle 💪🏻 #justiceforpaudie #TraitorsIRL pic.twitter.com/zRNBw1rKN3 — Paul Cashin (@PaulCashin_) September 7, 2025

Watching the 2 other traitors gang up on Paudie hard to watch #TraitorsIRL pic.twitter.com/yo6HXCbk4u — holly🏎️ (@holly5704) September 7, 2025

Hope Paudie wins the whole thing for the craic, Eamon & Katelyn are smug wreck the heads. Eamon particularly. #TraitorsIRL — Niamh Dublin (@MintySilver) September 7, 2025

Paudie entering his villain era… Eamon it’s so over for you #TraitorsIRL pic.twitter.com/4pYN9uuvR0 — Reba News and Updates (@BAB00SHKA_1) September 7, 2025

