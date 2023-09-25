Viewers react to Virgin Media’s brand new dating show Grá ar an Trá

Brand-new Irish dating show Grá ar an Trá premiered on Virgin Media One on Monday night.

‘Grá ar an Trá’ sees Gráinne Seoige, James Kavanagh and Síomha Ní Ruairc run the rule over 10 singletons as they head to the Gaeltacht, brushing up on their cúpla focal while also looking for love.

Their ultimate aim? To be crowned the ‘couple with the most focail’ and walk away with a grand prize to the value of €10,000.

Welcome to the ‘Love Teach’ NA CAILÍNÍ 😍#GráArAnTrá pic.twitter.com/irjJ4eVv74 — Virgin Media Television (@VirginMedia_TV) September 25, 2023

The show will see contestants split their time between flirting and the foclóir, idir grá agus Gaeilge.

Through fun tasks, cheeky challenges and romantic rendezvous, the couples will compete all while dusting up on their Irish.

While we’re only one episode into the new series, viewers are already “hooked” on Grá ar an Trá, and have taken to X to share their thoughts on the show:

Grá ar an Trá is up there with Father Ted and Tallafornia, as some of the greatest shows to ever come out of this wonderful country.#GráaranTrá #VirginMedia #Irish #Ireland #GráinneSeoige — Irish Person Tweeting (@RepublicofIrish) September 25, 2023

#GráArAnTrá is already about 10 million times better than #LoveIslandUK . Real people, not obsessed with having a six-pack or a perfect body, not bitchy (yet at least!) and fully up for having the craic. Love it already! 😍 — PictureDiaryGalway (@PicDiaryGalway) September 25, 2023

Nobody since Maura Higgins has entered a television set quite like Grainne #GráArAnTrá — Pádraig (@Padraig_WMC) September 25, 2023

Love Island producers: “We’re going to need 20 packets of condoms.”#GráArAnTrá producers: “Sixteen packets of Tayto, and let’s see how we go, yeah?” pic.twitter.com/PW2laa6e6O — Philip Nolan (@philipnolan1) September 25, 2023

No lads you don’t understand how obsessed I am with the concept of #GráArAnTrá ☘️ As a teenager who spent all of my summers sa Ghaeltacht, this is the tv show I’ve always needed — lou 🌻 (@irlandeloupoint) September 25, 2023

Living vicariously through these young wans n lads, great craic, maith sibh a producers 👏 #GráArAnTrá — lady_lane (@ladylan00561082) September 25, 2023

already absolutely BET into #GráArAnTrá, go hiontach go dtí seo! — niamh (@geniamha) September 25, 2023

Meet the ten singletons taking part in Grá ar an Trá:

Andrew Jackson

Saoirse Eireann Ní Chuilleagáin

Dónal Breathnach

Michelle McGrath

Ciara McMenamy

Femi Bankole

Seán Ó Maoilchiaráin

Laura Pakenham

Loman Jinks

Megan O’Regan Byrne