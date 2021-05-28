Viewers praise Katie Taylor after she opens up about the ‘lowest point’ of her career on The Late Late Show

The champion boxer opened up during a candid interview with Ryan Tubridy

Viewers praise Katie Taylor after she opens up about the ‘lowest point’...

Viewers have praised Katie Taylor after she opened up about the “lowest point” of her career on The Late Late Show.

On Friday night, the world champion boxer and Olympic gold medallist opened up to Ryan Tubridy in her first in-depth interview since turning professional five years ago.

During her candid interview, Katie recalled her devastating loss at the Rio Olympics against Mira Potkonen in 2016.

Katie told Ryan: “I would definitely describe the whole year as being turmoil I’d say. A lot of turmoil within the family relationships.”

“Its no secret that myself and my dad [Pete Taylor] parted ways throughout that year, and my whole training regime was just turned upside down, I was going from club to club just trying to get a few spars here and there.”

“I was sleeping in my car in between sessions, I wasn’t eating properly, my preparation mentally and physically was all over the place.”

“But I was still going into that competition as a hot favourite, still genuinely believing that I was going to win gold.”

“So when things didn’t pan out the way I hoped and dreamed, you just can’t underestimate how heartbreaking that is, with my mentality, winning is almost everything.”

“It was easily the lowest point of my career,” she confessed.

After the interview aired, viewers took to Twitter to praise Katie for being an incredible role model.

Katie Taylor is Ireland’s best ever athlete and I won’t hear otherwise #LateLate #LateLateShow — Caolán Mc Aree (@Caolanmcaree) May 28, 2021

Katie Taylor is professional to her core, an amazing ambassador for Ireland and the young girls and dreamers, she manifested her success, and created a legacy she should be so proud of, loved listening to her #LateLate — Sharon Cleary (@mcgyre) May 28, 2021

The term ‘legend’ gets thrown around a lot but Katie Taylor is definitely a certified legend!!#LateLate #LateLateShow — Noel Mc Govern 🇮🇪 #kroenkeout (@noelmickedy) May 28, 2021

Katie Taylor what an incredible person and such a perfect role model #LateLate — Clare Sharkey (@ClareShar) May 28, 2021

What a National treasure Katie Taylor is, a credit to this island 🇮🇪🥊 #LateLate — thomas cullen (@tomcullen82) May 28, 2021

Katie Taylor – A superb role model for little girls, never mind the Kardashians or ‘influencers’ 🥊🥊 #LateLate — Sue (@SmartCo83228303) May 28, 2021

#LateLate #TheLateLateShow

Honesty is there a better sports role model on island of Ireland than Katie Taylor and a WINNER 🇮🇪🇮🇪 pic.twitter.com/XXhemHp4qw — Mairtín (@runyourmouthoff) May 28, 2021

Katie Taylor is an inspiration. Hard working, humble and Ireland’s greatest sportsperson #latelateshow pic.twitter.com/yW9t14eRhp — Cora Corry (@CoraCorry7) May 28, 2021