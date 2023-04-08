Viewers praise Alanna Quinn Idris’ bravery after Late Late Show appearance

Viewers have praised Alanna Quinn Idris’ bravery after her appearance on The Late Late Show.

The Dublin native was blinded in one eye after being attacked on December 30, 2021.

The teenager spoke to host Ryan Tubridy on Friday night about how that day changed her life, and what it was like giving her victim impact statement in court.

Alanna took to the stand at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court last month to share her victim impact statement, telling the court that the life she was supposed to lead was taken away from her before she turned 18.

“Life as I knew it came to an abrupt end,” she said. “I will never be the woman I was supposed to be – she died that night. Sometimes I wish I never woke up from when I was hit with that object.”

The court hear that the teenager was knocked unconscious after being hit in the side of the face with the saddle of an electric scooter.

According to a medical report Alanna had a number of reconstructive surgeries on her right eye socket, and a bone graft – which was taken from her hip.

Garda Ciaran Murray told prosecutor Edward Doocey BL it was an “organised, retaliatory attack” by a gang of four youths.

Some of the gang were reportedly armed with a hurl, the saddle of an e-scooter and a knife.

Darragh Lyons, 19, pleaded guilty to assault causing serious harm and violent disorder on Ballyfermot Road on December 30, 2021.

Last month he was sentenced to four and a half years in prison.

Viewers took to Twitter on Friday night to shower Alanna with praise for her bravery.

One Twitter user penned: “Alanna Quinn Idris is a phenomenal young woman. So down to heart. Beautiful person inside and out #LateLateShow.”

A second wrote: “In awe of Alanna Quinn Idris. What an amazing young woman with such incredible strength. I hope she gets to travel Thailand and further. She deserves every good opportunity that comes her way.”

A third tweeted: “Well done to Alanna Quinn Idris 🙏👏🎤⭐ You are an Beautiful Inspiring Lady, keep being Fantastic and Best Wishes from Newry!”

Well done to Alanna Quinn Idris 🙏👏🎤⭐

You are an Beautiful Inspiring Lady, keep being Fantastic and Best Wishes from Newry!#RISER⭐ — The Banter Show (@banter_show) April 7, 2023

It’s so hard to imagine anyone wanting to cause Alanna Quinn Idris any harm. She seems wonderful and has such a light around her. She’s faced such horror with so much grace and honesty. In awe, I don’t think I could do the same. #LateLateShow — Michelle (@GirlsBadNews) April 7, 2023

In awe of Alanna Quinn Idris. What an amazing young woman with such incredible strength. I hope she gets to travel Thailand and further. She deserves every good opportunity that comes her way.#LateLateShow #latelate — Michelle Chambers (@mchambers__) April 7, 2023

What a beautiful woman Alanna Quinn Idris is such a devastated thing to happen to her but she will do great things in life she’s deserves to shine ✨️ #latelate — 𝕿𝖎𝖓𝖆🖤🧷🤍 (@tinablud_) April 7, 2023

Alanna Quinn Idris what a phenomenal young woman. I know myself from being on the @RTELateLateShow it’s not easy, so to see someone who has gone through adversity and to go on the show on live TV with a smile on her face, my respect goes out to her 👏🙏 #LateLateShow — Ian O Connell (@ianoconnell00) April 7, 2023

Can’t put into words how happy I am to see Alanna Quinn Idris smiling on the Late Late Show. Such a stunningly beautiful young woman with a even more beautiful soul. Wishing her every bit of happiness for the future ❤️#latelate

#LateLateShow — Ciara (@CiaraChambers_) April 7, 2023

Alanna Quinn Idris is a delightful young lady. Such a warm personality and not a trace of bitterness in her over what happened. #LateLateShow — JamesD (@JamesD74431175) April 7, 2023

What a brave courageous young lady Alanna Quinn Idris is. This is who our young people should be using as a role model !!! @RTELateLateShow pic.twitter.com/MjiZlhlAuc — Glanmire noticeboard (@GNBCORK) April 7, 2023