Viewers are in for another emotional episode of DIY SOS this weekend

Viewers are in for another emotional episode of DIY SOS: The Big Build this weekend.

This Sunday, Baz Ashmawy and his team will renovate the home of identical twin boys Shay and Finn Guihen.

The 8-year-old twins were born with Pfeiffer Syndrome Type III: a rare genetic disorder which has caused a number of very challenging and life limiting disabilities.

Having spent the first two years of their life in Temple Street Hospital, and then two and a half years in Laura Lynn Hospice, the boys have been living with their loving parents Denise & Dermot and little brother Riley (6) in Leixlip Co. Kildare for the past few years.

Shay and Finn are cared for at home by their mum and dad, with the help of a care package and some private nursing care.

The boys, though full of mischief and fun, continue to have multi-complex needs – they both have tracheostomies in situ to breathe, they are peg-fed, hearting and sight impaired, have fused elbows, and restricted mobility.

To make caring for their sons easier, the DIY SOS team swoop in to give their home a much-needed makeover.

After the renovation is complete, the team were in tears as the twins’ mother Denise thanked them for transforming their home from a “prison” into a “palace.

DIY SOS: The Big Build airs on Sunday evening at 6.30pm on RTÉ One.