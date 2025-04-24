Victoria Smurfit reveals her ‘secret fear’ while filming hit series Rivals

Victoria Smurfit has revealed the one secret fear that she and the cast had while filming the hit series Rivals, based on the novel by Jilly Cooper.

Speaking on the Lorraine show, the actress revealed that she is a huge fan of the author’s work and said that she “devoured” all her books.

“I read them all, my mum had them, I’d steal them, ‘Where on earth, where is Rivals?’ I’d take it out from under the bed, ‘Mum you left it in the kitchen’, gaslighting her, but yes, no, I loved them all.”

When the 51-year-old found out they were casting for Rivals, she “sort of begged” her agent to get in the room for an audition.

Victoria went on to land the role of Maud, a sexually-charged woman with little to no interest in her family.

“No scenery was left unchewed by Maud. When you are an actress playing an actress, I feel like you have licence to chew all the furniture and you are playing with such incredible people.”

She added: “You know, Aidan Turner is my husband, drop the mic.”

When asked about the importance of doing the novel justice in the screen adaptation, the Ballykissangel star expained that the cast didn’t want “to let Jilly down.”

“We are all deeply in love with her, she is the most glorious, sprightly, funny, smart, naughty, she is divine, and none of us wanted to let her down.”

“We all secretly worried that it would’nt translate as we had too much fun. Thankfully it did, I think the world really needed a good laugh.”

Speaking exclusively to Goss.ie at the 2025 IFTA Awards, Victoria spoke about filming steamy sex scenes with friend and Rivals co-star Aidan Turner.

When asked if filming the scenes was awkward, Victoria said: “Not at all. I mean, the great thing about when you’re doing those scenes and you’re great buddies is just, you know, chat, chat, chat.”

“Do you need a custard cream? Have a cup of tea? Oh, hang on a second. Let’s go do that,” she joked.

“And then you’re back out. Jeez, I’ll have another custard cream. So, it’s just normal, natural getting the job done.”